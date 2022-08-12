The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 1204 St. Joseph St., will celebrate the Rev. Henry J. Brown's 22nd anniversary as pastor at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Randall Cunningham, of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.
St. Joseph 20th anniversary
St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2510 Tennessee St. will celebrate the Rev. Donald Grimm's 20th anniversary at 8 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church. Dr. Arthur Dickerson, of New Canaan Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.
Nathaniel Baptist hosts Ushers' anniversary
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Hwy. 33 S. Centreville, Mississippi, will hold its Ushers' Anniversary. This event will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 14. The guest will be pastor Percel Perkins, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Centreville, Mississippi.