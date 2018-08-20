When ABC’s two-part special, “The Story of the Royals,” airs Wednesday and Thursday nights, look for the Baton Rouge connection.
And, no, this doesn’t mean another American is about to marry a British prince.
Cele Otnes, a graduate of Lee High School and LSU who is now on faculty at the University of Illinois, will be one of the experts featured in the four-hour series. And, although she doesn’t know how many of her comments will be aired, she said ABC has assured her she will appear in the show.
That’s a pretty good way for an academician to get known, because if any television show is likely to draw viewers, it’s one on the British royal family. Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle was watched by about 29 million people across the globe. Few know this better than Otnes, the university’s interim head of business administration.
Otnes is co-author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture,” which examines why so many people find the House of Windsor so fascinating.
It's because the royals are not just a family, Otnes said, but a brand.
“They also understand themselves as a brand, and they have over 20 people in their own sort of public relations shop,” Otnes said. “There’s quite a lot of deliberate, strategic work to keep this royal family strong.
“Forbes magazine last year estimated the value of the royal family brand at $60 billion. That’s a pretty strong brand in anybody’s name.”
Specifically, they are a combination of five types of brands, combining the royals' individual stories, family relationships, luxury choices, global reach and a heritage that goes back 1,000 years, Otnes said.
“So, why do we enjoy them? Because they’re a unique, extremely complex brand that gives us all sorts of lessons in how to present ourselves and what’s fashionable, what the pinnacle of the social hierarchy is wearing and eating and driving and all those sorts of things,” she said.
“They can afford pretty much anything they want, so this explains why when somebody in the royal family picks a certain baby blanket and it happens to be one that people can actually afford, it explains why it sells out ridiculously quickly. What stronger endorsement could you possibly have about quality and a signal of luxury and elegance than the royal family?”
Otnes, 58, wasn’t especially interested in the royals, but — like much of the world — watched the 1981 wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and, later, Diana's funeral.
She became interested in the branding of the royals years ago when she was in a souvenir shop in London and was about to buy a ceramic Queen Elizabeth mug when she asked herself why she was doing it. As Otnes looked at all the other royals memorabilia in the store, she found the inspiration for her book.
“I always describe myself not as a royal watcher, but as a royal watcher watcher,” Otnes said. “I’m a person who likes to understand what it is that makes the royal family so compelling as a consumption object.”
Royal watchers — and royal watcher watcher watchers — can tune in this week.