Reign didn't see her shadow this morning, which may or may not mean an early spring in the Baton Rouge area.
Reign, the female giraffe born five months ago at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, was the subject of the zoo's Facebook page post Wednesday morning. Would, like the famed Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, who saw his shadow this morning to predict six more weeks of winter, Reign give us the long-range weather forecast we want? The Advocate visited her to find out.
A gray, overcast morning following a night of intermittent rain made this an easy call.
"No shadows," said zoo curator Paige Wiggins as Reign strolled its enclosure with her mom, Rosie. "That's a good thing, right?"
Depends on your perspective. Does that mean mosquitos arrive six weeks earlier? Six more weeks of grass-cutting season? Winter in South Louisiana doesn't sound like that bad a deal.
The zoo's giraffes might not mind either way. They handle Baton Rouge's mild winters well and only have to be kept indoors a day or two a year because of cold, Wiggins said.
Which is good, because every day they're on display is a day that the public might not notice the giraffe that's missing. When Rosie gave birth to a male giraffe in 2019, it was cause for celebration at the zoo, which named him Burreaux in honor of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy as he led the Tigers to a national championship. Burreaux had a sudden decline and died on Sept. 7, 2021, about a week after Reign, his sister, was born.
"It's very sad when we do lose an animal that we've been caring for, because it's not just the amount of time when they're here for the public to see," Wiggins said. "We're preparing literally for years before. They're pregnant for almost two years. It's very sad for us as a staff to lose an animal.
"Not to sound too sentimental, but it is a glimmer of hope to have him carry on, to have things continue to move in the circle of life."
Reign has been healthy and strong.
"What's really interesting with her is she's a very suspicious calf, kind of like her mom," Wiggins said. "She's extremely aware and attentive of what's going on."
Attentive enough to have seen her shadow Wednesday morning if there had been one. Make your weather-based plans accordingly.