A smaller-than-usual number of intrepid patrons managed to find Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Explorers Club" on opening night. Coincidentally, the play has a hard time finding its footing in the first act.
Those who came, however, were rewarded with a fast-paced and enjoyable second act that made their expedition worthwhile.
Such is not surprising with farces, the Rube Goldberg machines of entertainment. In all but the most clever of them, it takes some time and effort to set up characters and plot so genuine laughter can ensue. It takes some patience, something that comes easier with a capable cast, which Allyson Guay directs the play, written by Neil Benjamin.
Phyllida Spotte-Hume, an intrepid Victorian-era countess, longs to join the Explorers Club, entry to which goes to those who have discovered previously unseen places. In 1879 London, its membership was exclusively men not as interested in exploring gender boundaries as they were the geographic kind.
Spotte-Hume, played by Blanche Bienvenu, has an obvious qualification. She has visited a lost city and brought back a blue-skinned native she named Luigi (played by Andrew Vessel). Despite his culturally inappropriate way of greeting people, Luigi's very presence should be enough to overcome the misogyny of a religious fanatic, Professor Sloane (Mike Sager), and win over a majority of the club, right?
Naturally, it gets complicated.
Bienvenu's main job, which she handles, is to keep her character's composure while she deals with the handsy advances of Harry Percy (Phil Blanchard), who claims to have just discovered the East Pole and now wants to defeat Lucius Fretway (Jason Breaux) for her affections. It doesn't seem like much of a contest because Fretway, though willing to sponsor her membership in the club, is too insecure to actually declare his true feelings.
Professor Walling (Joey Misale), who carries his favorite guinea pig around with him, and Professor Cope (Matthew Downey), who even more bizarrely has a deadly cobra draped around his neck, round out the primary cast. But the energy and most of the play's physical humor falls on Luigi, and Vessel handles it all with a twinkle in his eye.
This isn't a great script — a lot of the laughs come from gags that are repeated — and there are a lot of implausibilities. But the show is consistently enjoyable after the intermission.
Kenneth Mayfield's set is quite good, with dark wood highlighting wine-colored walls from which hang the prizes explorers have brought from their discoveries. It's as stuffy and pretentious as one would imagine such a place to be, which contrasts nicely with the insanity of the plot.
At 1 hour and 45 minutes, it's the shortest play Theatre Baton Rouge has staged in recent memory. We wouldn't have minded if this had lasted a little longer.
'The Explorers Club'
A Baton Rouge Theatre production
WHEN: May 2-5 and May 9-12. Performances at 7:30 p.m., matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays and Saturday, May 4.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $25; $19, students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org