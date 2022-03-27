The state's young people have read nearly 1.35 million books and cast more than 424,000 votes in 23 years of the Louisiana Young Readers' Choice Awards.
As presenters, the State Library of Louisiana recently announced the winners of the 2021-2022 awards:
Grades 3-5:
- "The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, written by Natascha Biebow, illustrated by Steven Salerno
Grades 6-8:
- "New Kid," Quill Tree Books, Harper Collins, written and illustrated by Jerry Craft
Grades 9-12:
- "Two Can Keep a Secret," Delacorte Press, Penguin Random House, by Karen M. McManus
Honor titles include:
- Grades 3-5: "Titan and the Wild Boars: The True Cave Rescue of the Thai Soccer Team," HarperCollins Children’s Books, HarperCollins, written by Susan Hood and Pathana Sornhiran, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
- Grades 6-8: "Maybe He Just Likes You," Aladdin, Simon & Schuster, by Barbara Dee
- Grades 9-12: "With the Fire on High," Quill Tree Books, HarperCollins, by Elizabeth Acevedo
Committees of school and public librarians from across the state select the books, then the students vote, many on voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division.
“Now in its 23rd year, the Louisiana Readers’ Choice program is a great way to introduce students to some fantastic reads, especially during such a stressful time when we could all use an escape,” says Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “The use of actual voting machines and encouraging an interest in the democratic process through our partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office are added bonuses.”
State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton says, “We hope to foster a love of reading that contributes to the lifelong development of Louisiana youth as skilled readers.”
An award ceremony for honored book authors will be held at the Louisiana Book Festival on Oct. 29. For more information about the program, including previous winners, how to participate, and additional resources such as free bookmarks, posters, and study guides, visit the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Award website.