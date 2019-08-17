My time in the Navy and my job afforded opportunities to do things and visit places that I would not otherwise have been able to enjoy. Whether with family, friends or alone, each carries a special memory.
But, thinking about these experiences compared to similar local experiences reinforced a long-held belief: the best memories come from the simple pleasures we enjoy with people we love.
I've fished and hunted in various places for different species. But those memories are not as good as seeing the smile on the face of a 93-year-old friend who sneaked a sac-au-lait into our boat at Henderson without us knowing he caught a fish, or going duck and alligator hunting with friends and crawfishing with my boys in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Staying at very fine hotels on the beach in Hawaii, Normandy, Rio de Janeiro and the Atlantic and Pacific coasts was no better than sipping a cool one with friends at a camp in Grand Isle.
I have listened to some great music in wonderful concert halls, but the memories are not as good as listening to the Drinkwater brothers picking and singing on a dredge boat in the marsh or listening to Canray Fontenot and Bois Sec Ardoin at Festivals Acadians explain how black musicians take a different approach to Cajun music.
Chipping my own piece of concrete from the Berlin Wall was a reminder of how precious freedom is and how it is incumbent on each of us to help others. But it was not as good as walking with my granddaughter, picking up dust, declaring it “magic pixie dust,” and spreading it around to help make the world a better place.
I was profoundly impacted by visits to the cemeteries at Pearl Harbor and Normandy as well as the famous churches in France and Italy, but not as much as two very special moments while on retreat in Grand Coteau.
I have laughed at some great comedians, but never as hard as when my granddaughter took the first fish she ever caught out of the freezer and put it on my wife’s back while she was sleeping.
I have witnessed the beauty of nature in many places, but nothing as beautiful as the look on my wife’s face after the birth of our boys and our granddaughters.
The more exotic things are wonderful but, in the long run, pale in comparison with the memories of simple things shared with those we love most.
If I have only one boat ride left, I would prefer it be in a bateau in the Atchafalaya Basin with family or friends than on a cruise ship or in a gondola in Venice.
— Bienvenu lives in Prairieville