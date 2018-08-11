Twenty senior members of the Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Dec. 8 at the Crowne Plaza. The young women were the guests of honor Aug. 12 at the Fall Tea at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization composed of girls who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. During their four years in high school, these young women have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group also has promoted the League’s mission of fostering music education through various projects including Culture Camp and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
The young women to be recognized are Katherine Grace Ashy, Holly Anne Belleau, Abby Frances Blaize, Mary Katherine Bolton, Lillian Grace Bourgeois, Anna Katherine Carriere, Victoria Claire Collier, Leanne Adams Livingston, Katherine Claire McCullen, Gracie Joy Poe, Ava Shelley Reinecke, Greer Louise Rice, Brenley Claire Rinaudo, Grace Olivia Sceroler, Kate Ashton Stanford, Jenny Clare Stauss, Camille Ellaina Johnson Taylor, Katharine Jane Trussell, Emily Elizabeth White and Judith Ursula Williams.
Katherine Grace Ashy, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Shelia and Kevin Ashy. Her grandparents are Gloria Saurage Hymel and the late Donald James Saurage and Madge Holden Ashy and the late Victor Anthony Ashy.
Holly Anne Belleau, a student at University High School, is the daughter of Erin and Chris Belleau. Her grandparents are Judge Thomas A. Early Jr. and the late Betty Early and Anne Belleau Bigger and Mary Belleau and Dr. Charles D. Belleau.
Abby Frances Blaize, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Marci and Charles Blaize. Her grandparents are Joy Hammett and Davis Landry and Betty Blaize and the late Charles Gary Blaize Sr.
Mary Katherine Bolton, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Karen and Matthew Bolton. Her grandparents are Ronald Lloyd Stevens and the late Linda Stevens and the late Mell Campbell Bolton and the late James Gray Bolton.
Lillian Grace Bourgeois, a student at University High, is the daughter of Megan Flynn Bourgeois and Curtis A. Bourgeois. Her grandparents are Dana Flynn and the late Thomas J. Flynn III and Linda Bourgeois and the late Curtis Ambrose Bourgeois.
Anna Katherine Carriere, a student at Parkview Baptist, is the daughter of Kristy and Michael M. Carriere II. Her grandparents are Tommie and Robert Elder and Weze Carriere and the late Michael Mauril Carriere.
Victoria Claire Collier, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Lisa and Scott Collier. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Nolan Westmoreland and the late Dr. Dale David Westmoreland and Claire Brechtel Collier and the late Robert Thomas Collier Sr.
Leanne Adams Livingston, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Sarah and Craig Livingston. She is the granddaughter of Angela and Herman Adams and Barbara and Roland Livingston.
Katherine Claire McCullen, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Karen Nezat McCullen and Michael Troy McCullen. Her grandparents are Carolyn Nezat and the late Jerald Wayne Nezat, the late Sandra Burford Woodham and Nell and Charles Ray McCullen.
Gracie Joy Poe, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Jennifer and Jason Poe. Her grandparents are Carolyn and Jack Dunn and Dee and Billy Poe.
Ava Shelley Reinecke, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Shelley and Tommy Reinecke. Her grandparents are Bonnie Hebeisen and the late Bill Hebeisen and Gladys and Jack Reinecke.
Greer Louise Rice, a student at University High School, is the daughter of Cindy and Jeff Rice. Her grandparents are Cynthia and Dr. John Miller Tyler, Kay Rice and the late Robert Richard Rice and the late Margaret Greer Rice.
Brenley Claire Rinaudo, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Brandi and Chris Rinaudo. Her grandparents are Carolyn and Rick Cappo and Janet and Francis Rinaudo.
Grace Olivia Sceroler, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Allison and Craig Sceroler. Her grandparents are Betty Eggers Lancaster and the late James O. Lancaster and Mary Polito Sceroler and the late Andrew J. Sceroler.
Kate Ashton Stanford, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Sheila and Geoff Stanford. Her grandparents are Ellen Rea and the late Don Rea and Peggy and George Stanford.
Jenny Clare Stauss, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Jennifer and Edward Stauss. Her grandparents are Ursula and Lloyd Williams and the late Ann Dowdell Stauss and the late Edward Frank Stauss Jr.
Camille Ellaina Johnson Taylor, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Drs. Yolunda and Jonathan Taylor. Her grandparents are the late Florena Butler Johnson and the late Willie G. Johnson and Henderson Taylor and the late E. Norris McClellan Taylor.
Katharine Jane Trussell, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Anita and Scott Trussell. Her grandparents are the late Mary Jane Gotautas and the late Vito Adolph Gotautas and James Buchanan Trussell and the late Rosalind Durham Trussell.
Emily Elizabeth White, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Susan and Otey White. Her grandparents are Rieta and Benjamin Reiser and Catharine White and the late Otey White Jr.
Judith Ursula Williams, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Kelly and Chris Williams. Her grandparents are Drs. Judith and Kirk Patrick and Ursula and Lloyd Williams.