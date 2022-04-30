More than 50 students from throughout Louisiana will join the LSU Wind Ensemble in concert on Tuesday, May 3.
The concert is the Wind Ensemble's final concert of the academic year. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Drive.
The high school students will join in on the concert's featured work, Ottorino Respighi’s "Pines of Rome," known for its inclusion in Disney’s Grammy Award-nominated film "Fantasia 2000."
Additionally, faculty soloist Johanna Cox Pennington will be featured in the world premiere of Miguel del Aguila’s concerto for English Horn, "Rondo Roto," and the ensemble will present the final winning pieces from the Inclusive Repertoire Initiative competition, a program designed to highlight music compositions from historically marginalized communities.
“We are thrilled to welcome these bright and talented high school students, who will be performing with us on the final selection,” said Damon Talley, Manship Director of Bands at the LSU School of Music. “The opportunity to make music together for the final time this semester, and to include students from across the state, will make for a very special evening.”
General admission is $18, and student discounts are available. For tickets, visit lsu.edu/cmda/events.