The Baton Rouge District Nurses Association is celebrating National Nurse Month in May by having weekly events honoring the nurses in the Baton Rouge district and the state.
The World Health Association has designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife to recognize the contributions nurses have made to health care and to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. The American Nurses Association is marking this year by naming May National Nurse Month, instead of the usual National Nurse week.
BRDNA has engaged its members in weekly emails, posts on the BRDNA Facebook page and its brdna.org website with photos of nurses in action, gifts, continuing education presentations and internet links for encouraging wellness and self-care, in addition to recognizing nursing excellence and community involvement.
The annual Celebrate Nursing Banquet has been postponed until the fall. Selected to be honored at the banquet are Laura Attleson, Lesha Bethley, Raymond Boudreaux, Ashley Campbell, Kristie Cowart, Loretta Craighton-Davis, Desiree Dillon, Jake Gaudet, Maurice Harris, Katherine Hillis, Tiffany Huffman, Bridget Jones, Corrie Presley, Shawn Simmons and Shawn Wolkart, all Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Jaclyn Aucoin and Sharai Hurst Neal, Baton Rouge General Medical Center; Miriam Everett, Lane Regional Medical Center; Lakaisha Jackson and Paula O’Neill, Woman's Hospital; Deisy Olivas Marquez and Leigh Schexnaydre, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension; and Jamie Graham Waguespack, Southern University.
Nominated for awards at the annual Nightingale Gala, which is scheduled for July when winners will be announced, are Matt Landry, Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year; Allyson Bennett and Bridget Sutton, Clinical Practice Nurse of the Year; Amy Rome and Kristine Hall, Contribution to Quality Award; Nicole Telhiard, Nursing Administrator of the Year; Sandra Mathes, Catherine V. Belden and Jennifer Fernandez, Nursing Educator of the Year; Amy M. Hall, Nursing School Administrator of the Year; Angela Hammett, Outstanding Community Achievement; Stacy Messina, Registered Nurse of the Year; Bobi Kilcrease, Elizabeth Hoover and Monica Frederic, RN Mentor of the Year; and Carrie McLean, Rookie of the Year. Nightingale nominees are from the greater Baton Rouge area.
LSU students
This month, three LSU students were recognized with prestigious opportunities — two from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and one from Google.
Everett Craddock, of Lafayette, received the Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship from NOAA. He is an Ogden Honors College and Louisiana Service and Leadership student. The nationally competitive scholarship will provide Craddock with up to $19,000 in academic assistance and a 10-week, full-time paid internship at a NOAA facility during the summer. Craddock is a junior studying environmental engineering in the College of Engineering.
Kerrin Toner, a master’s student from Long Island, New York, in the College of the Coast and Environment at LSU, has been selected as a 2020-2022 Coastal Management Fellow by NOAA. She will work as part of the U.S. Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Management Program for two years as she helps update the St. Thomas East End Reserves Management Plan to recover and improve coastal resilience.
Weile Wei is the first LSU student chosen to participate in Google Summer of Code as part of the LSU STE||AR research group. The LSU group has been participating in Google Summer of Code since 2014. Wei will be paid by Google to help make the group’s high-performance computing solutions faster and more efficient. Wei is receiving his Master’s degree in computer science from LSU this month and will continue as a doctoral candidate in the fall.