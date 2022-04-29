Giuseppe Verdi's has been staged on the backdrop of casinos and the mafia throughout the years.

Now Southern University's Opera Southern relocating the the story in Haiti.

rigoletto reimagined 1

Kearstin Piper-Brown is Gilda in Opera Southern's 'Rigoletto Reimagined.'

"The original title of 'Rigoletto' was 'La Maledizione,' or 'The Curse,'" said Hobson, professor of voice and director of the opera program at Southern. "We are setting the opera in Haiti. Curses in Haiti are potent because of the prevalence of the Voodoo religion. Thus, we are removing the original setting from Mantua, Italy to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It's a reimagining of Verdi's work."

rigoletto reimagined 2

Richard Hobson is Rigoletto in Opera Southern's 'Rigoletto Reimagined.'

Which is why this version of the opera is titled "Rigoletto Reimagined." The curtain will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.

"Rigoletto Reimagined" is directed by Ava Brewster-Turner, a former associate professor of theater at Southern. She also is founding artistic director of UpStage Theatre.

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.
Ava Brewster Turner

Ava Brewster Turner is the stage director for Opera Southern's 'Rigoletto Reimagined.'

Along with Hobson, who plays title character Rigoletto, the opera stars Kearstin Piper-Brown as Gilda. Piper-Brown has been nominated for best actress for the off Broadway production, "Intimate Apparel." She also performed the part of Musetta in the New Orleans Opera's recent staging of "La Boheme."

Gerardo Gaytan will sing the part of the Duke and Pacien Mazzagatti will conduct the orchestra.

rigoletto reimagined 3

Gerardo Gaytan is the Duke in Opera Southern's 'Rigoletto Reimagined.'

"Opera Southern is a relatively new company, which serves as the resident opera company for Southern University," Hobson said. "We utilize students, community singers, alumni and professionals from New York, San Diego and other cities."

rigoletto reimagined 4

Pacein Mazzagatti is the conductor in Opera Southern's 'Rigoletto Reimagined.'

Tickets are $35 and $25 for students and seniors with ID by calling (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.  

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com