Giuseppe Verdi's has been staged on the backdrop of casinos and the mafia throughout the years.
Now Southern University's Opera Southern relocating the the story in Haiti.
"The original title of 'Rigoletto' was 'La Maledizione,' or 'The Curse,'" said Hobson, professor of voice and director of the opera program at Southern. "We are setting the opera in Haiti. Curses in Haiti are potent because of the prevalence of the Voodoo religion. Thus, we are removing the original setting from Mantua, Italy to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It's a reimagining of Verdi's work."
Which is why this version of the opera is titled "Rigoletto Reimagined." The curtain will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
"Rigoletto Reimagined" is directed by Ava Brewster-Turner, a former associate professor of theater at Southern. She also is founding artistic director of UpStage Theatre.
Along with Hobson, who plays title character Rigoletto, the opera stars Kearstin Piper-Brown as Gilda. Piper-Brown has been nominated for best actress for the off Broadway production, "Intimate Apparel." She also performed the part of Musetta in the New Orleans Opera's recent staging of "La Boheme."
Gerardo Gaytan will sing the part of the Duke and Pacien Mazzagatti will conduct the orchestra.
"Opera Southern is a relatively new company, which serves as the resident opera company for Southern University," Hobson said. "We utilize students, community singers, alumni and professionals from New York, San Diego and other cities."
Tickets are $35 and $25 for students and seniors with ID by calling (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.