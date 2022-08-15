Applications for this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are being accepted through Sunday, Aug. 21.
The academy is a 30-week program that trains high school students on how to generate business ideas based on their interests, create a business plan and file their businesses with the Secretary of State's office. They will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to a "Shark Tank"-like investor panel for seed funding and launch their own businesses. It is taught by faculty from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business.
Applications can be submitted online to yeabr.org/apply.
A parent's or guardian's permission is required, and the application includes two essay questions. After the initial application, the following items must be emailed to info@yeabr.org by Tuesday, Aug. 23: current transcript (an unofficial copy from your school's web portal or guidance office is acceptable), a recommendation letter from an adult outside of your family and a recent photo of the applicant.