Zip through the zoo
The 16th annual Zoo Run Run 2-Mile Race and ½ Mile Kids' Fun Run presented by Ochsner takes place at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Saturday. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and proceeds from the race support the zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts. brzoo.org
A movie at the Manship
Fall in love with America all over again as you watch "The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets for the eye-opening 90-minute film, featuring music from Bruce Springsteen and others, are $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
Start shopping
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum Store, 100 S. River Road, will host a holiday trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Also, Mistletoe Market runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. lasm.org or mistletoemarketbr.com.