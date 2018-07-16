Gamma Eta Omega holds arts camp
Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held its annual Arts Camp for Kids, sponsored by Dow Chemical. on June 25-29.
The camp provided activities such as STEM, dance, arts and crafts and drama. Campers learned about fire safety from the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Musician John Gray performed jazz tunes, and students participated in a second line. The culminating activity featured a dramatic play, a music and vocal expression piece, and a dance-step show.
For information on Alpha Kappa Alpha and its programs, visit aka1908.com.
Torchbearer Beta installs 2018-19 officers
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority installed 2018-19 officers July 3 at Juanita Coutee's home. They are: Jean Leyda, president; Linda Musso, vice president; Sandy Bailey, treasurer; Coutee, recording secretary; Virginia Huffman, corresponding secretary and City Council representative; and Verlyne LeBlanc, extension officer.
Elected committee chairwomen are: Musso, Membership and Way and Means; LeBlanc, Program and Sunshine; Huffman, Service; Bailey, Social and Telephone; Coutee, Yearbook; and Leyda, Publicity.
Musso said members collected items to donate to the Sweet Dreams Shelter for Women and Children and the Bishop Ott Shelter for Men. The Beta Sigma Phi International theme for 2018-19 is “Quilt of Friendship.” Leyda presented a program on the history of quilts.
Legion Post 58 hears about port operations
Jay Hardman, executive director of the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, spoke on July 5 to the American Legion Boyd-Ewing Post 58 at LSU's Lod Cook Alumni Center and Hotel.
Hardman talked about current operations and recent expansions by the Louis Dreyfus Commodities grain elevator and the Drax Biomass and wood pellet storage facility. Dreyfus spent more than $150 million since taking over the operation to upgrade the facility.
Mark Frank, president of Student Veterans of LSU, said the organization has about 100 dues-paying members and spoke about the new William A. Brookshire Military and Veterans Student Center on Veterans Drive.
CASA adds 27 new volunteers
Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates CASA Association gained 27 new volunteers from its June training session.
Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney swore in the volunteers on June 28. Each will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of an abused child.
The new CASA volunteers are Vickie Garrett, Kelsey Wheeless, Richarda Fuselier, Kierra Smith, Faye Lashover, Rachel Guidry, Dean Bartels, Richard LaCour, Sun Ja LaCour, Letreta Wilbert, Sara Yoshica Copper, Paula Lee, Ateisha Cage, Tasha Jackson, Marcelle Moskau, Andrea Shepherd, Ashlyn Smith, CéCé Whitfield, Jennifer Elena Encarnacion, Amanda Lott, Kasey Owen, Mary R. Rose, Ellen Bush, Meagan Varner, Linda L. Ladner, Scottie Hunter and Tammy Wood.
CASA still needs volunteers to continue serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice. African-American and male volunteers are especially needed as CASA strives to have a diverse group of volunteers to serve the diverse group of children. CASA is accepting people into its next training course, which begins Sept. 11.
A 45-minute orientation session will be held at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave., at 6 p.m. July 17, 3 p.m. July 25 and noon July 31. For future dates and more details, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Koi and Pond Society celebrates 25 years
The Deep South Koi and Pond Society celebrated its 25th birthday June 23 at Gerald and Janis Bonds' home in Baker.
The society has sponsored pond tours and koi shows, built ponds for schools and parks, and contributed thousands of dollars to charitable organizations.
Vernon Lee Wright, a former professor in the LSU Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, will speak on dealing with reptiles in water features at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Greenwell Springs Branch Library, Meeting Room 2, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. He will discuss how to identify and deal with these creatures if they invade ponds. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Deep South Koi and Pond Society meets on the fourth Sunday of each month at various locations. For information, leave a message at (225) 383-3554 or visit facebook.com/groups/DeepSouthKoiandPondSociety.
