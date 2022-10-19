ff09d5a6-f71a-11e9-b405-00163ec2aa77

A still from 1993's 'Hocus Pocus'

 FILE PHOTO

Free fun

Catch the all-ages 1993 Halloween classic film "Hocus Pocus" at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the plaza at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. A sno-ball vendor will be on site and an after-movie dance party is planned. ebrpl.com

Time for dance

Of Moving Colors Productions brings its work "Clock Tower" to the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Choreography by artistic director Garland Goodwin Wilson. Company dancers and master artist-in-residence John Allen will be featured. $12-$35. manshiptheatre.org

Cheers!

The Vino on the Bluff scholarship wine tasting fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy, 598 Harding Blvd. Funds will be used to raise scholarship dollars for a continuing education scholarship fund. Tickets are $50. https://foundation.sus.edu/wine-tasting/.

View comments