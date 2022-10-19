Free fun
Catch the all-ages 1993 Halloween classic film "Hocus Pocus" at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the plaza at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. A sno-ball vendor will be on site and an after-movie dance party is planned. ebrpl.com
Time for dance
Of Moving Colors Productions brings its work "Clock Tower" to the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Choreography by artistic director Garland Goodwin Wilson. Company dancers and master artist-in-residence John Allen will be featured. $12-$35. manshiptheatre.org
Cheers!
The Vino on the Bluff scholarship wine tasting fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy, 598 Harding Blvd. Funds will be used to raise scholarship dollars for a continuing education scholarship fund. Tickets are $50. https://foundation.sus.edu/wine-tasting/.