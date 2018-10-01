Dr. Sheila Moore always took it one step at a time.
Now two decades and thousands of steps later, Moore and the St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health are celebrating 20 years of caring for children with cancer and blood disorders.
Moore started and shepherded the clinic as it grew from a handful of staff to now more than 20, including three physicians, two physician assistants, one pediatric nurse practitioner, eight nurses, a child life specialist and patients’ support team.
“I just went step-by-step and never thought about it,” says Moore. “God just moved me wherever he needed me.”
Fifty years ago, Moore, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist, began working with young patients during her residency at the old Earl K. Long Hospital in north Baton Rouge. When she began teaching, she opened a clinic there as a way to treat these young patients and to instruct her medical residents.
“There was no continuity of care though and that’s difficult when treating children with chronic illnesses,” says Moore, who eventually limited her practice to children with blood diseases and cancer.
The conditions at the old hospital made it hard on patients. The hospital had wards not private rooms, and, for those battling sickle cell anemia, leukemia and other cancers, that could result in their immune systems being compromised.
That led Moore to begin relationships with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Baton Rouge General Medical Center. As OLOL focused more on pediatric medicine, Moore began to work there exclusively.
Her relationship with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Memphis-based facility that treats children with catastrophic illnesses, began at a conference.
“I met a doctor who worked at St. Jude, and I knew they had a reputation for being on the forefront in fighting pediatric cancer,” says Moore. “I was the only doctor in town seeing kids with cancer, so I knew who to refer to St. Jude. They never turned down a kid I had.”
In the early 1990s, St. Jude approached Moore about heading up a satellite clinic in Baton Rouge — one of only eight in the nation.
“That was not a hard question to answer,” says Moore with a laugh. “We were a small group loving on these kids.”
The clinic opened in 1998 and Moore still serves as it director emeritus. Dr. Jeff Deyo is now its medical director.
Through the clinic, children can be treated in Baton Rouge instead of having to travel to the Memphis hospital. Over the years, the clinic has had to expand to accommodate more and more patients. Last year, the clinic handled more than 2,300 appointments.
But Moore has lots of memories of those early days.
“We had our own chemo hood and we mixed our own dosages for chemotherapy,” she recalls. “(The pediatrics department) is the last to be taken care of, but I ended up with everything I needed that I didn’t know I needed.”
When Moore began her pediatric hematology/oncology practice, less than 3 percent of patients with leukemia and other cancers survived.
“Now that number is 90 percent,” says Moore. “It's important that these kids have a place to go for treatment. That’s the real reason behind St. Jude’s clinical trials and studies.”
The Baton Rouge area has a large number of patients with sickle cell anemia, a red blood cell disorder found mostly among African-Americans. St. Jude is increasing its focus on the disorder and sharing its treatments with the local clinic.
Over the years, Moore has treated about a thousand patients. Is there one who stands out?
“My first patient is probably my most memorable. He was 9 or 10 and he had neuroblastoma,” says Moore. “He did well for a while but at the end he developed a virus that today could be cured. He was one of my house calls. I went to say I love you … all I could do was make him comfortable and help his parents.”