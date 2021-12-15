Chelsea's Live, the new live music venue in Baton Rouge, is set to open on Jan. 7.
Chelsea's closed at the end of 2015 after 28 years in business. It will reopen as Chelsea's Live, a 6,300 square feet live music venue with an outdoor patio.
The new incarnation of the longtime live music venue in Baton Rouge will open at 1010 Nicholson Drive.
The venue already has 21 shows scheduled between January and April, with Nita Strauss with Black Satellite taking the first slot on Jan. 7.
Eight-piece New Orleans-based brass ensemble, The Soul Rebels, will perform with THEBROSFRESH on Jan. 15. Tickets for their show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Other big-names scheduled to perform at Chelsea Live during January and February are Flow Tribe, Tank and The Bangas, Rebirth Brass Band and STRFKR.
Here's a list of the other shows that are already scheduled for the first few month's of the venue's opening:
- Jan. 13: James McMurtry and BettySoo
- Jan. 14: The Iceman Special with Quarx and Loudness War
- Jan. 18: The Black Angels with The Vacant Lots
- Jan. 20: Dustin Sims and Zach Rushing
- Jan. 21: RIAROSA EP Release Show with Slomile Swift and Sleep Habits
- Jan. 27: Ginger Billy's Backwoods Comedy Tour" featuring Ginger Billy and Brandon Rainwater
- Jan. 28: Mock Orange with The Pauses
- Feb. 19: Com Truise
- Feb. 26: Dark Tranquillity with Kataklysm and Nailed to Obscurity
- March 29: Charley Crockett
- April 7: Cannon with Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue
- April 18: Luna Luna & Dent May
More information on artists and how to purchase tickets is available on the Chelsea Live website.