Chelsea's Live, the new live music venue in Baton Rouge, is set to open on Jan. 7.

Chelsea's closed at the end of 2015 after 28 years in business. It will reopen as Chelsea's Live, a 6,300 square feet live music venue with an outdoor patio.

The new incarnation of the longtime live music venue in Baton Rouge will open at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Chelsea's Live, iconic Baton Rouge music venue, sets opening date Chelsea's Live, the new incarnation of the longtime live music venue in Baton Rouge, is set to open on Jan. 7.

The venue already has 21 shows scheduled between January and April, with Nita Strauss with Black Satellite taking the first slot on Jan. 7.

Where To Go, What To Eat Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Eight-piece New Orleans-based brass ensemble, The Soul Rebels, will perform with THEBROSFRESH on Jan. 15. Tickets for their show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Other big-names scheduled to perform at Chelsea Live during January and February are Flow Tribe, Tank and The Bangas, Rebirth Brass Band and STRFKR.

Here's a list of the other shows that are already scheduled for the first few month's of the venue's opening:

More information on artists and how to purchase tickets is available on the Chelsea Live website.