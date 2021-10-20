Taco Bell is handing out free breakfast burritos Thursday morning while supplies last, the restaurant said in a press release.
The chain is celebrating the return of breakfast at all Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. Customers can receive a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito from 7-11 a.m. The burrito normally is $1.29 plus tax.
Taco Bell added breakfast to its menu in March 2014. Now, 90% of its restaurants serve food in the morning.
The restaurant chain also rolled out a "breakfast sleepwear collection" Wednesday. It includes taco-themed pajamas, slippers, eye masks and a blanket that looks like a hot sauce packet.
Taco Bell is offering a wake-up call Thursday for anyone who needs an extra hand waking up. By texting "Wake Up" to 1-866-WAKEUP3, fans can sign up for a pre-recorded call.
The burritos must be ordered in person and are limited to one per customer.