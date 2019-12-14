The three of us must have met the parameters of a very specific employee profile — young naive female liberal arts college graduates desperate for a first job and willing to work for very little compensation.
Two of us were from out of state, newly married, supporting our husbands in their ambitions of school and work. The third was local and single, committed to saving for a backpacking trip across Europe. The year was 1976, our country’s bicentennial year, and anything was possible, just not paying jobs in our fields of interest.
Our employer was Montgomery Ward Automobile Insurance Co. The office was located above the Chicago Montgomery Ward’s store at the corner of State and Adams, a few blocks from Michigan Avenue. Montgomery Ward sold cheap auto insurance — a lot of cheap auto insurance.
In our little department, we were given standards that the insurance applicants had to meet before a policy would be issued. We were empowered to reject any person because of information contained in their applications.
Another part of our job was to handle the telephones. Mostly the calls were complaints from valued customers about how poorly we had done the first part of our job.
Based upon our total lack of business experience, we believed we had stressful jobs. During our lunch hours, we would often seek solace in the German restaurant across the street. On more serene days, we would take our lunches to the Art Institute of Chicago a few blocks away. We loved going on Thursdays when they had free admission.
In due course, we all moved on. We promised each other that we would stay in touch through hell and high water or whatever else the future held. But life happens, and we drifted far apart.
Then one day, about three years ago, I had a phone call from a young man. He explained he was a student at LSU Law School and thought I might remember his mom. She and I might have worked together in Chicago, he said, when she was saving up for a trip to Europe. He and I soon met for brunch and, he, to the best of his ability, brought me up to date on the last 40 years of his mom’s life.
I spoke to my friend soon after meeting her son. We agreed we that we had to contact our third partner to make this reunion complete.
Through the wonders of the internet, the three of us were able to connect by email. But not all of the news from our third friend was good. Although she had a big family, had attended seminary and become an ordained minister, she also had underwent recent treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Our goal became getting together in Chicago. In September, coming from three time zones of the U.S., we met on the front steps of the Art Institute on Michigan Avenue.
As we entered for our tour, we realized that our interest in the free admission day had taken a back seat to the senior discount. We then had lunch at the Berghoff, the German restaurant we so loved back in the day. Last we took a cab to the Chicago River for an architectural tour on a sight-seeing boat.
Our sick friend had some difficulties during our reunion. She often had to stop and rest while we were at the Art Institute. We wondered if she would pass out from weakness at the restaurant. And she napped through a good bit of the boat trip. But we were together. That was what we all wanted.
When we left each other that fall afternoon, we pledged we would meet again in a year. I know we will, because these are the rare friendships that are now more important than ever.
— Thompson lives in Baton Rouge