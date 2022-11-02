I have been given a whole lot of satsumas. So, in preparation for the holiday and citrus season, I thought I’d share a couple of my favorite recipes. These can be done just as easily with your favorite orange variety.
Satsumas are smaller, flatter oranges. These members of the mandarin orange family are nearly seedless and often have thin skins. Close kin to the tangerine and clementine, satsumas are sweet and snackable. They’re also very juicy, making them easy to use in cooking.
This turkey is tender and slightly sweet. The recipe would make a delicious Thanksgiving dinner for two or four. The satsuma, along with onion and rosemary aromatics, take it over the top.
Gingerbread is one of my favorite holiday season staples. This dainty and moist cake can be served in a multitude of ways and always hits the spot.
There are quite a few bushels of satsumas at farmers markets, as well as a few backyards, in south Louisiana. I’m going to try making as much good use of them this season as possible.
Slow Roasted Turkey Breast
Yields 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 (3- to 4-pound) boneless turkey breast (roast)
1 onion
1 satsuma
3 sprigs of rosemary
2 sprigs of thyme
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon celery seed
½ teaspoon dried sage
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1. Thaw turkey breast completely.
2. Cut the onion and satsuma into thick wedges. Place them in the bottom of a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Top with springs of rosemary and thyme.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together all of the seasonings and brown sugar.
4. Rub the seasonings all over the turkey breast. Place it on top of the onions and satsuma wedges in the slow cooker.
5. Cover and cook for 4 to 6 hours or until the turkey breast reaches 160 F in the center.
6. Take out the turkey breast and allow it to rest. You can strain its juice and use it to make gravy.
7. Once it’s rested, place the turkey breast under your oven broiler on high for 3-5 minutes to brown and crisp the skin.
8. Slice and serve the turkey breast warm.
Gingerbread with Satsuma Mascarpone Cream
Yields 1 (9-by-9-inch) cake or 1 (9-inch-by-13-inch) quarter sheet cake. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1⅔ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon salt
1¼ teaspoons baking soda
½ cup dark brown sugar
½ cup Steen’s cane syrup
½ cup coconut oil
1 egg beaten
4 tablespoons satsuma juice (2 satsumas), divided
½ cup boiling water
8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened
½ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ cup powdered sugar
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease an 8-inch-by-8-inch square pan or line a ¼ sheet cake pan with parchment paper.
2. Whisk together flour, spices, salt, baking soda and sugar.
3. Stir in the cane syrup, coconut oil, beaten egg and 2 tablespoons satsuma juice into the dry ingredients.
4. Slowly pour boiling water into the batter while stirring constantly. Whisk until smooth.
5. Pour batter into prepared pan.
6. Bake 30 to 35 minutes for the 9-inch-by-9-inch pan or 20 minutes for the sheet pan or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of either cake comes out clean.
7. While the cake is baking, whisk together mascarpone cheese, sour cream, remaining 2 tablespoons satsuma juice, lemon juice and powdered sugar. Chill until cake is completely cooled and ready to serve.
8. Serve cake topped with mascarpone cream and satsuma zest. If you use the sheet pan, use a cookie cutter or glass rim to cut cake into circles to fit a small jar or make mini layer cakes. Layer the cake and cream and serve.