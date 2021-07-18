Durr receives national DAR honor
Lauren Durr, a member of the Alexander Stirling Chapter in St. Francisville, was recognized as national runner-up outstanding junior member when the Daughters of the American Revolution held their 130th DAR Continental Congress online.
Durr is chapter historian and South Central Division vice chairperson of DAR schools. This award is given to members ages 18-35 who have displayed exemplary DAR service.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized along with the outstanding group of junior members,” Durr said. “It is especially special to share the title with Anne Klein, my chapter Regent and a past national runner-up.”
Other Stirling delegates were Klein, Jan Pourciau, Nancy Bickham and Beth Dawson.
The DAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in about 3,000 chapters, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more, visit DAR.org.
Library Club tours River Center Branch
Over 30 Baton Rouge Area Library Club members toured the new downtown River Center Branch Library on July 7.
Mary Stein, assistant director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, discussed the planning process for the facility and described the layout of the building. She was assisted by assistant library director Patricia Husband.
Allison Cooper, the branch manager, joined Stein and Husband in conducting tours of all four floors. Highlights included viewing the digital media/recording studio, makers' space, electronic arts teen technology lab, story time/program room, the conference rooms and rooftop terrace. Attendees also viewed the adult, teen and children's collections in both print and media formats and the collaborative and quiet study rooms. To learn more about the club, call (225) 389-4967.
Nason earns Eagle Scout rank
Philip Nason, of Boy Scout Troop 51, received the Eagle Scout rank at a Court of Honor ceremony on June 28 at Jackson United Methodist Church.
Nason is the son of Patricia and Johnny Nason and is a student at Silliman Institute. He earned 47 merit badges — 28 more than required — and the Gold, Silver and Bronze Palm awards. His Eagle project consisted of painting lines at the Silliman parking lots. Kevin Tomb is his scoutmaster.
Christopher Gorman was master of ceremonies. Xander Wilcox gave the opening prayer, Voice of Eagle was Jacob Rome and reader for law and oath was James Deslatte. Travis Kilcrease and Will Blanchard were the log lighters. Wyatt Wood, Brian Hunt, Jackson Felker, Wilcox, Deslatte and Kilcrease were rank candlelighters. Steven Meyers gave the Eagle Charge. Kayden Fisher gave the closing prayer. Paul Guttery and Felker posted the flags, and Deslatte led the Pledge of Allegiance. Logan Reinhard and Blanchard read the Scout Law.