This weekend's home game between LSU and Alabama is shaping up to be the biggest tailgating event in recent years, but pregame picnics and celebrations are nothing new to Baton Rouge.
We took a look back at The Advocate's archives to find some tailgating classics worthy of bringing back to campus to share with friends.
Spicy Pumpkin Mousse on the Half Shell (Nov. 21, 1985)
Serves 8
1 package unflavored gelatin
2 tablespoon prepared orange juice
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 egg yolks
5 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 cups pureed, cooked pumpkin
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon grated fresh orange rind
4 oranges, cut in half and hollowed out
1. In top of double boiler, over simmering water, dissolve gelatin in orange juice. Set aside.
2. Mix 1/4 cup of the cream with vanilla. Scald in a small saucepan.
3. Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until thick and lemon-colored.
4. Gradually add the hot cream, then add the pumpkin and spices. Whip the remaining 3/4 cup of cream; fold into the pumpkin mixture with a spatula.
5. Fill the 8 hollowed-out orange "cups" with ½ cup each of the pumpkin mixture.
6. Wrap each in plastic wrap and chill thoroughly. Makes 4 cups or 8 one-half cup servings. May be topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.
Southern Pimento Cheese (Sept. 11, 2008)
Serves 6. Recipe is from Duke's Mayonnaise
1 (2-ounce) jar mixed pimentos, drained
8 ounces extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1. Add pimentos to cheese and mix. Add sugar and mayonnaise to mixture. Last, add the onion and Worcestershire sauce.
2. Beat with a mixer. Scrape sides of bowl to ensure well-blended texture. Chill 2 hours and enjoy on toasted bread or crackers.
Rookie Ribs (Sept. 4, 1997)
Makes 8 servings
8 pounds pork spareribs, cut into 2-rib portions
2/3 cup light molasses
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons prepared mustard
2 tablespoons Tabasco pepper sauce
1. In large saucepan over high heat, heat ribs and enough water to cover, to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 45 minutes or until ribs are tender. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, in medium-size bowl, combine molasses, balsamic vinegar, mustard and Tabasco sauce.
3. Preheat broiler. Place ribs on rack in broiling pan; brush with some sauce. About 7 to 9 inches from source of heat, broil ribs 15 minutes until heated through, turning ribs occasionally and brushing often with sauce.
Spinach Bread (Oct. 30, 1997 by Marsha Sills)
1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained
1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
8 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated
1 stick butter, melted
2 tablespoons grated onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 medium-size loaf French bread (baguette)
1. Drain spinach and dry out as much as possible. Melt cheese and butter. Add spinach, onion and garlic. Mix well.
2. Spread on split loaf of French bread. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Cut in serving-sized pieces.
Drunk Chicken (Nov. 6, 1997 by Johnny Anderson)
1 whole chicken fryer
Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
1 can beer
1. Wash and clean chicken. Rub Creole seasoning on entire chicken, inside and out.
2. Open can of beer and shove into cavity of chicken. Set the chicken and can of beer upright on barbecue pit and close lid. Let chicken stay on pit for two hours. Pull chicken off beer can. Serve.
Sober Chicken (Nov. 6, 1997 by Johnny Anderson)
1 whole chicken fryer
Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
Water
3 tablespoons liquid crab boil
1. Wash and clean whole chicken. Rub Creole seasoning on entire chicken, inside and out.
2. Using a clean soft drink can, fill 3/4 with water and then add liquid crab boil.
3. Shove can into cavity of chicken and set upright on pit. Close lid for two hours. Pull chicken off can. Serve.
Chester's Ultimate Pickled Shrimp (Oct. 5, 1989)
Serves 6-8
2 onions, quartered
6 bay leaves
2 ribs celery, cut into pieces
6 cloves garlic, halved
1 lemon, quartered
1/4 cup salt
6 dashes Tabasco
2 pounds large headless shrimp
1 1/2 cups salad oil
3/4 cup white vinegar
12 bay leaves
1 (3 1/2-ounces) jar capers, undrained
1 large purple onion, thinly sliced
1. In a large, heavy pot, boil 3 quarts water with first 7 ingredients for 45 minutes.
2. Add shrimp and cook approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Drain. Peel and devein shrimp. Set aside.
3. In another saucepan, heat salad oil with vinegar. Remove from heat.
4. Using an airtight plastic container, layer shrimp with oil/vinegar marinade, bay leaves, capers and sliced onion. Cover and refrigerate. Turn frequently to coat shrimp.
5. Chill at least 24 hours before serving. Keeps well in refrigerator for 1 week. Serve as an appetizer with party picks or as a salad with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery and bell peppers.