Greater First Church Baptist presents its inaugural Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The event will be held in the Bashful/Perkins Activity Center, 4669 Groom Road in Baker. Local vendors will be in attendance.
Star of Bethlehem Baptist celebrates Brown's anniversary
The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.,will celebrate the Rev. Henry J. Brown's 22nd pastor's anniversary at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Randall Cunningham, of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.
Gloryland free clothing giveaway
Clothing for men, women and children and household items will be given away free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Gloryland Educational Resource Center, 2575 Michelli Drive. Open to the public. Mask must be worn at all times.
St. John Bible registration
St. John Bible Institution is holding their 2022-23 registration at St. John Baptist Church, 820 Rafe Mayer Road.
For more information contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
Free school haircuts
The Family Ministries department of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church announces free back to school haircuts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
The event will take place at the Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Court.
Barber shops providing the service are Exclusive Image, Classic Trim and House of Styles. For more information contact Rick and Corine Pugh at (303) 898-5356.