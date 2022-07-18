Baton Rouge realtor Em Saunier acknowledges that the local real estate market started off the year gangbusters, but said the market has changed a lot since mid-May.
"Earlier this year, even the 'fonky' houses that we just knew wouldn't sell were getting top dollar," Saunier said. "Houses were flying off the market — many bought sight unseen."
Quita Cutrer, also a realtor in Baton Rouge, said the upper-end market hasn't slowed down as much.
"I think the reason is that there are a lot of cash sales out there. Maybe it's people trying to put their money in real estate because they're not sure what else to do with it right now," Cutrer said. "I have experienced a lot of cash sales this year."
Curtrer said in the past 30 days, she has worked with clients to put two multimillion dollar homes under contract — one at $4.8 million and the other at $3 million.
However, for most buyers and sellers these days, Saunier said things are different
"Buyers are canceling contracts left and right," Saunier said. "Obviously, the rising interest rates play a role. People who wanted a $250,000 house now can only afford a $200,000 house. They're losing that buying power."
Beyond interest rates, Saunier isn't sure what's behind the market turnaround.
"But it is a fact, Jack. We (the Baton Rouge Association of Realtors) were down 62% last month, year over year," she said. "Normally, June is a huge month for us in sales, but it is not as turbulent and wild and crazy as it has been."
Lisa Bucher, a realtor in Lafayette, said the Acadiana market is still busy, but it also has seen a slowdown.
"For a while, there were no open houses on a Sunday afternoon because everything was selling without that kind of effort," Bucher said. "Now, we're seeing up to six or eight open houses on a Sunday."
Saunier suggested Baton Rouge was in an artificially inflated market in the last year, and now the market is normalizing.
With more than 40 years as a realtor, Cutrer attributed the fluctuations to cycles within the market.
"Real estate cycles. Every ten years, we have some sort of cycle. Post Katrina, it took a couple of years and then the market leveled off," Cutrer said. "You can never predict what the market is going to do."
Another factor in the market has been getting appraisals in fast enough to keep up with sales.
"Appraisers were having a hard time keeping up with the market. If there's been an inflated market, it's been inflated for the low interest rates and a minimal supply," Cutrer said.
Saunier and Bucher said regardless of location, high-end homes are a niche market.
"Our high-end homes are so different," Saunier said. "We've got old homes along Highland Road and then the new money with homes with all the bells and whistles — including shower doors that frost when you close them and go clear when you open them. Seven-figure homes usually take longer to sell."
Details and photographs about the homes below were provided by the listing agents.
11001 Highland Road, Baton Rouge 70810
This staggering manor-like home is on the market for $14,000,000. It sits on secluded property in the heart of the city surrounded by live oaks. Double loggias connect the two wings of the home — and don't feel bad if you have to look up loggias (we did too). Its primary bedroom has a rotunda reading area. Don't forget the 4,800 square-foot guesthouse (with a three-car garage) the 1,429 square-foot cabana, three laundry rooms, pond, pool and a 1,942-square-foot garage. With 20% down, the estimated monthly payment is $77,208.
Key Details
- 5 beds
- 6.5 baths
- 25,372 square feet / $552 per square feet
- 12.5-acre lot
- 4 car garage
- 925 days on market
1100 Knollwood Drive, Baton Rouge 70808
Designed by architecture Joe Emerson, this home is for sale at $6,995,000. The property's landscape of mature myrtle trees and gentle, rolling hills reflects its nature-based interior designs, which include a Texas-limestone fireplace and cypress ceilings. Exterior features like a screened-in sun porch and an observation balcony offer tranquil, panoramic views of Bayou Duplantier and the backyard. The estimated monthly payment is $36,807.
Key Details
- 4 beds
- 5.5 baths
- 8,670 square feet / $809 per square feet
- 6.5-acre lot
- 3 car garage
- 174 days on market
10112 Wood Duck Drive, Baton Rouge 70817
This private estate is available for $4,900,000. It contains several luxurious rooms: a formal library with a European-stoned fireplace, an intimate temperature-controlled wine room and a massage room. What may be the icing on the cake for movie lovers is this property's theater room that includes leather, reclining seats, a surround sound projector and acoustical soundproof walls. The estimated monthly payment is $27,492.
Key Details
- 6 beds
- 6.5 baths
- 13,357 square feet / $367 per square feet
- 59.39-acre lot
- HOA fees: $133 per month
- 593 days on market
3170 Conway Drive, Baton Rouge 70809
For $4,800,000, this home exudes sophistication with its marble flooring, white oak cabinetry and grand art deco designed staircase — along with an oversized veranda, a knife-edged pool and a large, covered patio with "a triple-groin vault ceiling," yes, you read that right (and again, we had to look that one up too). The estimated monthly payment is $24,531.
Key Features
- 5 beds
- 5.5 baths
- 7,000 square feet / $686 per square feet
- 0.45-acre lot
- 3 car garage
- 55 days on market
4979 Highland Road, Baton Rouge 70808
If you're looking for an opportunity to own a Baton Rouge landmark, here's your chance. This historical, two-story home, available for $4,490,000, has been owned by the Duplantier family since the early 1800s. Minutes away from LSU's southern gates, the Centennial Oaks line the way to the stately home with six square columns standing "sentinel below three dormers on the roof," as described in its listing. It's a classic with plenty of history thrown in for good measure. The estimated monthly price is $22,794.
Key Features
- 3 beds
- 2.5 baths
- 4,124 square feet / $1089 per square lot
- 6.18-acre lot
- 2 car garage
- 418 days on market
118 Kimball Drive, Lafayette 70508
For $4,900,000, this antebellum-style home, nestled on the Vermilion River, has 5,000 square feet of living and 10,000 square feet under roof with its wraparound balcony and covered porch. The living area is open to the kitchen with bar/island accented by cypress cabinets, a Wolf Range with four gas burners and two ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator & Wine Cooler, farmhouse Sink and, of course, an elevator. The estimated monthly payment is $25,373.
Key Features
- 4 beds
- 4.5 baths
- 5,000 square feet / $980 per square feet
- 3 car garage
- 85 days on market
155 Shannon Road, Lafayette 70503
Located in the prestigious Greenbriar Estates, this property available for sale at $3,995,000. This place is ideal for one interested in the architectural combination of a comfortable and luxurious design. The home also has an array of outdoor entertainment features: a grilling station, a cabana pool house and a guesthouse. The estimated monthly price is $22,887.
Key Features
- 4 beds
- 4.5+ baths
- 9,457 square feet / $422 per square feet
- 3 car garage
- 232 days on market
1414 E Bayou Parkway, Lafayette 70508
Located on a bend of the Vermillion River and available for $2.8 million, this home, according to its listing, could be a bed-and-breakfast. It has historical details, including cypress-wood panel walls and rosewood floors as well as an antique three-tiered chandelier with 26 opaque tulip globes that once hung in the first public school built in Lafayette. The estimated monthly payment is $14,891.
Key Features
- 4 beds
- 3.5+ baths
- 6,273 square feet / $446 per square feet
- 2.5-acre lot
- 2 car garage
- 52 days on market