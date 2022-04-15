- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts has an open call for artwork for its State of the Art: Record Zine Project. Prospective artists are asked to visit the museum's exhibit, "State of the Art: Record" and take in the way each artist creates, responds, or reflects on a record or the idea of one. Use these questions as a starting point: What does it mean to record? What constitutes a record? Who creates the record and can a record be changed? Respond to these ideas or create your own record in any form you desire, including poetry, painting, photography and collage. Responses will be compiled into a zine publication to be released before the exhibition closes. Email your entry to the museum's communications and marketing specialist, Sarah Amacker, at samacker1@lsu.edu or mail original work to the museum at LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Shaw Center for the Arts, 5th floor, Baton Rouge, LA 70801. Make sure your name, contact info, caption/info about your submissions is sent to be credited in the zine. Entry deadline is May 1.
- This is the last week to see the Associated Women in the Arts' exhibit, "Louisiana ... Through the Painters' Lens," which closes Friday, April 22, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. There also will be a closing reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Artwork showcased in the exhibit is available for purchase in the museum’s gift shop. Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas, will celebrate its 30th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. There will be cake and beverages, along with a collection of artifacts and photos. The museum opened in April 1992 under the administration of Mayor John Joseph. Professional historians, exhibit designers and other consultants helped create displays to showcase the history and culture of Opelousas, covering prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of more than 400 dolls. The Rod Milburn exhibit holds memorabilia of the Olympic Gold Medalist. The museum also holds the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives Louisiana and Video Collection. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. For more information, call (337) 948-2589 or email museum@cityofopelousas.com.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Orchestral Series season finale featuring Beethoven's Ninth Symphony conducted by Timothy Muffitt at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the River Center Performing Arts Theater, 270 St. Louis St. The concert also will be the final performance for Muffitt as the symphony's conductor and music director. It also will feature the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus. Tickets are $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.
- LSU Theatre will perform Sarah DeLappe's "The Wolves" in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. The free show runs Thursday through Sunday, April 21-24 and Tuesday through Sunday, April 26-May 1. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m. You must register for a free ticket on the show date of your choice by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-wolves-lsu-tickets-315729253697.
- The exhibit "L. Kasimu Harris: Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges" runs through July 30 at the Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 710 St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' spring production "Clock Tower" at 7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20-$38 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
