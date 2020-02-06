FRIDAY
GODDESSES TAKE FLIGHT WITH KREWE BOHÈME: 7 p.m., French Quarter. The Krewe of Goddesses will "take flight in the soaring '20s" with Krewe Bohème, led by the Supreme Green Fairy, Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
JOAN OF ARC: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1914 Basin St., New Orleans. New Orleans Opera stages the English-language premiere of Tchaikovsky’s story of the 15th-century French heroine who freed the citizens of Orléans, led troops to victory over the English, and helped Charles VII to be crowned king. Tickets $22.50 and up. neworleansopera.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TYLER PERRY'S "MADEA'S FAREWELL PLAY TOUR": 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.
SATURDAY
KREWE OF CONFETTI KIDS MARDI GRAS PARADE: 10 a.m., Confetti Kids, 451 Pelican Ave., New Orleans. Festivities will begin in Confetti Park at 10 a.m., parade will line up at 10:30 a.m., roll at 11 a.m., and return to the park for king cake and lemonade for the kids and mimosas for the adults.
BLUE RUNNER FOODS WORLD RED BEANS & RICE EATING CHAMPIONSHIP: 11 a.m., Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans.
MARDI GRAS MAMBO 2020 & QUE PASA NEW ORLEANS 10TH ANNIVERSARY: 7 p.m., Mid-City Lanes Rock 'N' Bowl, 3000 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Champagne toast with King Carl Arredondo III and Queen Isis Casanova in the Grand Hall and then dance party with live music by Rumba Buena, other entertainment and cash bar. $40.
SUNDAY
WORLD WETLANDS DAY: 10 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Animal encounters, keeper chats, scavenger hunt, crafts and more to promote the preservation of these vital ecosystems.
2ND ANNUAL CHILDREN'S MARDI GRAS BALL: 4 p.m., City Park Pavilion of the Two Sisters, 1 Victory Ave., New Orleans. The Krewe de Princess Mardi Gras Ball will feature 10 princess and prince characters. Guests can stroll the grounds, dance in the ballroom to a live DJ, enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts, create their own Mardi Gras mask and second-line with the princesses. $50.
TWELFTH ANNUAL 'TIT REX PARADE: 4:30 p.m., beginning at the corner of Marais and St. Roch Avenue, New Orleans. Thirty-five shoebox floats parade to the music of four brass bands: Egg Yolk Jubilee, Where Y’at, Panorama Brass Band and Slow Danger. The theme is “That’s A Little Much.”
THURSDAY
ANTI-VALENTINES DAY PARTY: 7 p.m., The Basin Lakeview, 152 W. Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Drink specials, NOLA Sliders, games and chocolate. Bring a picture of your ex for the dartboard or piñata.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones