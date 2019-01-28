Local McDonald’s franchise owner Charlie Valluzzo has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award. The award presentation takes place at a six-course dinner in Valluzzo’s honor July 11 at the Renaissance.
Valluzzo was told of the honor at a luncheon with member of the BRES board today at Gino’s Restaurant, which was founded by Marino and named after her son, one of the society’s founding board members.
For tickets and more information, log on toe bresbr.org.