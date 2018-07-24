For 76 years, an outstanding citizen has been chosen annually to receive the prestigious Golden Deeds Award, which honors philanthropic service to his or her community.
In the beginning, that person had to live in Baton Rouge, then it was expanded to include East Baton Rouge Parish.
Now the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge is again enlarging the footprint from which an honoree will be chosen to nine parishes — East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes.
"The Inter-Civic Council needs to be not just Baton Rouge but the Greater Baton Rouge area,” said Inter-Civic Council President Dee Mather-Muenzler. “There are a lot of deserving people in Gonzales, in New Roads, in St. Francisville.”
" … We (the Inter-Civic Council) need to have a purpose in the community, to be involved in helping promote each other’s efforts. It’s not so much what our members can do for us, but what we can do for them," Mather-Muenzler said.
The expanded pool of potential nominees isn't the only change this year. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is joining The Advocate as a presenting sponsor, and Paretti Jaguar-Land Rover is also coming on board as a sponsor for the awards dinner, which will be held Nov. 13.
Nominations are now open for the award. To receive it, a nominee must live in and have accomplished an especially notable and praiseworthy humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds primarily in and to the benefit of the community and/or individuals in the nine-parish area. The service cannot have been performed as part of the nominee's paid job.
The award is only given to an individual (not a couple, group or organization). No one holding elected political office or anyone who is a member of the Inter-Civic Council or has been a member in the past two years can be nominated.
The recipient will be chosen solely on the facts included in the written nomination (no more than 750 words, preferably typed). For detailed guidelines on nomination requirements, visit theadvocate.com/golden deeds. Nominators are encouraged to include details of all civic service and specific Golden Deed or deeds.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Nominations may be emailed to ehoover@theadvocate.com or mailed to Chairman, Golden Deeds Award Committee, c/o The Advocate Marketing Department, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.
The Golden Deed Award was established in 1942 by leaders of several civic organizations under the auspices of what was then called the Inter-City Civic Club Council along with the Morning Advocate and State-Times newspapers.
At that first meeting establishing the award were the newspapers’ publisher Charles Manship; Loulie Norwood; Mrs. M.B. French with the Business & Professional Women’s Club; Mrs. Thryea Goodrich with Quota Club; Mrs. E.J. Westbrook with Pilot Club; Mrs. Wilmont McCain; Mrs. H. Pendergast with Altrusa; Bennett Boyd with the Lions Club; A.A. Autin and Clifford Doiron with the Exchange Club; Lew Gregory, A.H. Goodrich and E.J. Land with the Optimist Club; Jesse Webb with the Cooperative Club; E.A. “Pete” Goldsby, Arnold Brash and Stan Dupre with the Young Men’s Business Club; and Felix Dugas with the Kiwanis Club.
The first winner was Albert M. Cadwell, vice president and manager of Cotton’s Inc. Cadwell was recognized for his volunteer efforts on behalf of the YMCA, USO, Boy Scouts, Salvation Army, Baton Rouge General and Chamber of Commerce.
The first woman to win the award was Sister Tharsilla Cole, one of the Sisters of St. Joseph, in 1944. Last year's recipient was Cordell Haymon. Other prominent community leaders to have taken home the award over the years include J. Andrew Bahlinger, Lewis Gottlieb, Pike Burden, John W. Barton, Dr. M.L. Levy, Mary Frey Eaton, Milton J. Womack, William “Buckskin Bill” Black, D. Jensen Holliday, Donna Saurage, Richard Lipsey, Harvey Honoré, Charles L. Valluzzo, Dr. Frank McMains and Sue Turner.