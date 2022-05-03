Laura Vinsant picked Cocha for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. I met Vinsant, the executive director of Teach for America South Louisiana, a few weeks earlier at a charitable event. Fortunately, we had been seated beside each other and hit it off instantly.
That night, she channeled William Faulkner and told me she believed people could understand the rest of the country better if they understood Mississippi, my home state. Faulkner famously said, “To understand the world, you must first understand a place like Mississippi.” I asked if she was a Faulkner fan, and she said she hasn’t yet read much of his work. I warned her that it is not for the faint of heart.
At any rate, I knew this lady and I could cover a lot of ground conversationally and have fun doing so. A few weeks after we met, I knew within seconds of joining her as she waited for me at a table inside Cocha, that I was right.
Vinsant told me about growing up in Arlington, Texas, and attending a Texas-size high school with more than 900 in her graduating class. She then decided to attend LSU — and this is where she’s stayed.
“I wanted to stay here,” she said. “I was lucky enough to receive a wonderful public education in Texas. In Louisiana, I noticed, through most of my peers’ conversations and experiences, the difference in public and private education.”
When the waitress brought us the menu, Vinsant chose the beet salad for us to share.
She continued to tell me about her experiences as an undergrad and recognizing the difference between most public education in Louisiana and the education she had received in Texas. She explained that as a sports marketing major, she also had the opportunity to tutor a second grader in a public school — something about that experience changed the course of her life and she decided to sign up for the Teach for America program.
About that time, our salad arrived. The golden and red beets, avocado, orange, shaved fennel, arugula, toasted almonds were all tossed in a light vinaigrette. They had me at beets, but the combination and the perfect vinaigrette elevated the already delicious salad.
From there, we opted to halve the Beef on Weck and the Korean Pork Belly Slider.
Vinsant told me about her experiences teaching second and third grades at North Highlands and Scotlandville. She has continued to work with Teach for America, a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to “enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation's most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.”
If you’ve been paying attention, you already know the difference Teach for America has made in rural and lower-income schools and the communities they serve. In its 30-year track record, many Teach for America corps members chose to stay in the places where they have taught and many have worked toward significant positive change after leaving the teaching field in those communities.
Vinsant explained that in Teach for America, their selection model for potential corps members is driven on student outcomes.
“We go back and look at the themes of corps members who have had the greatest success with students,” she said.
Among the themes she mentioned, Vinsant said they look for applicants' goal-setting patterns applicants, involvement in student organizations, those who are able to pivot successfully when circumstances require and those who take feedback well.
Once our sandwiches arrived, our conversation moved on to lighter topics. She loves Texas country music, especially Pat Green. Just as she was telling me about dancing her first dance at her wedding reception to Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” Saskia Spanhoff, proprietor and chef at Cocha, walked up.
Spanhoff explained that she and her Venezuelan-born husband, Enrique Pinerua, started the global-inspired, but locally sourced restaurant in 2016 — and that they change the menu twice a year, based on what's fresh and available locally. She also told us how difficult coming up with a name for the establishment turned out to be. As they turned over name after name, her husband said, "Cocha, would you hand me that pencil?"
And lightning struck.
“Cocha is a Venezuelan term of endearment,” Spanhoff said. “It’s what my husband calls me.”
When work called Spanhoff away, Songy and I switched conversational gears again. This time, we both started talking about the grad school programs we are about to finish.
Later this month, Vinsant will finish her master's degree in Education Policy and Management at Harvard.
“I think a lot about the future of the education workforce,” she said. “We will have to reshape schools and school systems to meet student needs and educator needs, as well. We can build a system that addresses these complex needs. It feels like a moral imperative to me.”
As the daughter of longtime educators and a former educator myself, I appreciate her message and spirit. Anyone who’s paying attention to the fact that public school teachers have been leaving their jobs in droves recognizes that Vinsant is on to something major.
With that, we ordered dessert. She opted for tres leches cake and I tried the passion fruit mousse. I learned long ago that when passion fruit is on the menu, you order the passion fruit — it’s a rule I live by.
And let’s just say, it’s a rule that served me well at Cocha.
Both Vinsant’s passion toward improving public education while creating a sustainable teacher workforce and Cocha’s passion fruit mousse left me inspired.