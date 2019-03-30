Canary Islanders
WHAT: Canary Islanders Heritage Society meeting
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
INFORMATION: canaryislanders.org or email the president at president@canaryislanders.org
DETAILS: Society Vice President Wade Falcon will make a presentation, including photos and audio, on the ancestry, lives and musical careers of Joe Falcon and Cleoma Breaux, who made the first Cajun commercial recording in 1928. He will cover the origins of their families and describe their lives through the years.
Porcelain guild
WHAT: Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild is hosting a display of hand-painted china
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7
WHERE: Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.
DETAILS: The public is invited to the free event.
Emerge Center gala
WHAT: Emerge A-Go-Go, the Emerge Center's fifth annual fundraising gala
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 11. A VIP party starts at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
TICKETS: $75 for general admission. emergela.org/gala
DETAILS: This year's theme will take guests back to the 1960s, with the highlight of a "Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown." The Manship Gallery and workshops within the Shaw Center will be transformed into three '60s-themed clubs.