Have the Christmas tree up? Presents wrapped? The holiday menu planned?
Well, even if you don't, take a break and soak in some holiday spirit, as there are plenty of festive events still ahead in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas to take in from now into the new year.
Take your pick and have some fun. That Christmas prep will still be there when you get home.
Happy holidays!
THROUGH SUNDAY
"CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30. theatrebr.org/tickets.
CHRISTMAS ON COURT ST.: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Port Allen. Live music, craft vendors, carnival rides, food, drinks and bonfire on the levee from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
THROUGH TUESDAY, DEC. 28
MESSENGERS' CHRISTMAS LAND: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 9481 Prince Charles St., Denham Springs. A family tradition since 1964, the sprawling yard and garage display features lights, homemade animated scenes, a timeline and even the North Pole. Free.
THROUGH THURSDAY, DEC. 30
ZOOLIGHTS: Gates open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., grounds close at 9 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Presented by Children's Hospital of New Orleans, this milelong trail through the zoo offers 50-plus illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday displays. Adults/teens, $5; seniors, $4; ages 2-12, $3; Friends of the Zoo members, $3. 50% discount with donation of a non-perishable food item to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. brzo.org.
THROUGH FRIDAY, DEC. 31
HOLIDAY LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave. Walk through or drive through this display of more than 400,000 twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights. brgeneral.org.
MIRACLE ON BENNINGTON: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (closed Sundays), The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar decked out for the holidays. (225) 926-0631.
THROUGH MONDAY, JAN. 3
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: Times TBA, Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. raisingcanesrivercenter.com or (225) 389-3030.
FRIDAY
LIGHT UP THE HOLIDAYS: 6 p.m., Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Featuring pianist Michael McDowell, food, drinks, door prizes and art. A fundraiser for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee. $45, members; $50, nonmembers; and $25, students. Call (225) 718-1574.
SATURDAY
HOLIDAY ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. The final arts market before Christmas, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market. artsbr.org.
WALKER CHRISTMAS PARADE: 11 a.m., from Walker High School, 12646 Burgess Ave. Floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses.
ST. ALBAN'S UKULELE ORCHESTRA: 12:30 p.m., Plaza at Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Free holiday performance.
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Farmers market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and lots of seasonal activities.
LEGENDS OF CHRISTMAS: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Performances by Circus Louisiana, GymFit-Adventure Community Center and Bayou Cirque. $30. manshiptheatre.org.
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Presented by Opera Louisiane, the evening features performances of "Amahl and the Night Visitors" and "Variations from The Nutcracker." $5-$30. bontempstix.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"NUTCRACKER — A TALE FROM THE BAYOU": 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, 275 S. River Road. A Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre production. $30-$65 at ticketmaster.com.
"THE HOLIDAY NUTCRACKER": 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Brown Holt Theatre, The Dunham School, 11236 Roy Emerson Drive. A Cangelosi Dance Project production. $20 and up. cangelosidanceproject.com.
SUNDAY
BRUNCH WITH SANTA: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon: The Legacy at Bonne Esperance, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Buffet: Free, 1 year old and younger; $15, 2-12 years; $25, 12 years and older at eventbrite.com.
"IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Screening of the 1946 Christmas classic starring Jimmy Stewart. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
CHRISTMAS LESSONS & CAROLS: 4:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. 4th St. Candlelit service including seasonal music from the church choirs. Free.
WEDNESDAY
ADVENT RECITAL: noon, St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. 4th St. Featuring organist Richard Webb. Free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
BONFIRES ON THE LEVEE: 7 p.m., Gramercy, Lutcher and Paulina. Watch some of the more than 200 bonfires burn in this annual community tradition, lighting the way for Papa Noel. festivalofthebonfires.org.
ACADIANA
THROUGH SUNDAY
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. $20; opening night gala, $45. citedesarts.org.
THROUGH THURSDAY, DEC. 23
NOËL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Fundraiser with half a million lights, displays, food, entertainment and holiday shopping. $10 at the gate; $8 in advance. acadianvillage.org.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Live music, activities for the whole family, visit from Santa, Christmas market and general store, selfie stations, live art installation, local food vendors and more. moncuspark.org.
THROUGH FRIDAY, DEC. 31
MERRY & BRIGHT: Downtown Lafayette. Window displays, giant Christmas tree, holiday decorations and photo opportunities. downtownlafayette.org.
SATURDAY
AUDUBON CHRISTMAS BIRDING COUNT: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info, call (337) 923-9718.
MOVIES IN THE PARC: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St. Lafayette. Includes children’s activities, popcorn, hot chocolate and a screening of "The Polar Express" at 5:30 p.m. downtownlafayette.org.
CHRISTMAS AT WEST VILLAGE: 1001 Apollo Road, Scott. Free.
CAROLING AT SHADOWLAWN: 6 p.m., 906 Main St., Franklin. Candles and song sheets will be provided. cajuncoast.com.
“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" CHRISTMAS GALA: 8 p.m., Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts, 501 Main St., Franklin. cajuncoast.com.