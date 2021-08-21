Hundreds of fans packed the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Saturday to hear Louisiana’s own “American Idol” winner perform his country hits as well as some new singles.

“Louisiana Saturday Night,” which took place inside the Gonzales venue, marked the 20-year-old singer-songwriter’s first show in his home state since embarking on his “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.” And it precedes his widely anticipated debut at the Grand Ole Opry later this month.

Much of the crowd that showed up to the Ascension Parish hall for one of the region’s biggest events since the dawn of the pandemic looked to be in their tweens, teens and early twenties.

They danced, swayed and sang along as the Livingston-bred singer performed “Memorize You,” “Authentic” and other hits popularized by Hardy’s TV fame over the past couple years.

Hardy commanded the stage, dancing and repeatedly taking time to pose for selfies with fans or snap stage-view photos of the crowd with their cellphones. At one point, the singer leaned down to give what looked like a guitar pick to a little girl holding a hand-written sign that read “It's my birthday.”

The next show for Hardy takes place on Aug. 28 at the Grand Ole Opry. His new album, “Here's to Anyone,” drops Sept. 17. For information about both, go to lainehardymusic.com.