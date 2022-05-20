Beta Sigma Phi Sorority presents Woman of Year Award
Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority met May 11, at the home of Pat Buturla.
Newly elected officers were installed by outgoing President Vonnie Brewer. Officers for 2022-2023 are President, Donna Fortenberry; Vice President, Jane Haupt; Recording Secretary Buturla; Treasurer Linda Garafola; Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Miller and Extension Officer Darlene Poindexter.
At the Chapters Founders Day celebration held April 28, Buturla was named Woman of the Year. She will be honored at a luncheon May 25. Also at Founders Day, several members received perfect attendance pins, Jane Haupt, 50 years; Ruth McNease, 40 years; Darlene Poindexter, 29 years; Buturla and Cheryl Foster, 4 years; and Janet Doucet, 3 years.
Krewe of Tucumcari held annual membership meeting
The men's Krewe of Tucumcari held its annual membership meeting and board election at the Main Library at Goodwood on April 19.
Board members reelected include Keith Crousillac, Trey Earle, Jason Jobes and Jay Trahan. New board members elected are R. Shane Marchand and Don Hermann, alternate. The current officers were reelected to another one-year term: Joey Culmone, president; Darrell Ourso, vice president; Terry Doub, treasurer and Michael Moore, secretary.
The Krewe will hold the 75th Annual Tableau and Ball on February 11, 2023, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom.
Canary Islands Chapter celebrated their first anniversary
Members of the Canary Islands Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered May 11 at Mike Anderson’s Seafood for a celebration luncheon honoring their first anniversary. The Chapter was organized April 5, 2021. Patricia Veazey was the Organizing Chapter Regent, and despite organizing at the height of a pandemic, the chapter and its members are thriving one year later. Special guest of the meeting was Robert Freeland, governor of the La Luisiana Chapter of the Granaderos y Damas de Galvez and vice president of the Friends of the Cabildo.
The focus areas of the DAR are historic preservation, education and patriotism. For more information on membership in the Canary Islands Chapter, NSDAR, contact Veazey by email at pat@dorengineering.com.
Neighbors Capital Area Foundation awards scholarships and grants
The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation held an awards breakfast to grant $50,000 in scholarships to 15 graduating students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area on May 9. The event recognized grant recipients from the Project Grants for Public Schools program, which has contributed $50,000 in project grants to K-12 schools in Neighbors’ 9-parish service area.
The 15 graduating students were: Dylan Armstrong, Live Oak; Eddie Maxwell, Central; Mickey Lin, Baton Rouge Magnet; Hena Velasco, Broadmoor; Mason Watson, Woodlawn; Kennedy Morgan, The Dunham School; Johnny Williams III, Scotlandville Magnet; Kennedy Smith, Parkview Baptist; Jordan Harris, Baker; Crystal Lee, McKinley; Trenesha Moore, Port Allen; Chloe Boxley, Southern Lab, Te'lana Tanner, Liberty Magnet; Clayton Williamson, Denham Springs and Bethany Wilson, Walker.
Schools participating in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program were invited to nominate one graduating senior to receive the scholarship, formally named the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Award. The Mascot Checking Program created customized checking accounts that provide money for the respective school for each debit card swipe.
For more information on the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation, visit neighborsfoundation.org.
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre senior dancers honored at luncheon
Two BRBT graduating seniors, Carolyn Herman and Maeve Zelden were honored at the annual company season wrap-up celebration. This year’s event welcomed company members, the Youth Ballet and parents to the De La Ronde Hall for a luncheon highlighting the year’s accomplishments, sharing memories and thanking everyone involved in company and Youth Ballet events. The graduating seniors were each honored with a scholarship award to use toward furthering their education, presented by directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, along with associate directors Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox.
Herman began training at the Dancers' Workshop at the age of 8 and has also trained extensively through summer intensives at the Houston, Washington, Sarasota, Indianapolis and Nashville Ballets. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA at St. Joseph's Academy and is a National Merit Finalist. She will attend the University of Texas next year as a Health Science Scholars Honor student, planning to major in neuroscience with a minor in dance.
Zelden has been dancing at the Dancers' Workshop for 13 years and has been featured in prominent roles in "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," "Rapunzel," "Coppélia," and "Midnight Magic." She is an honor student and an AP scholar at St. Joseph's Academy and is also a National Merit Commended scholar. She will accept a scholarship to attend the University of Alabama, planning to major in biochemistry with an aim to apply to medical school.