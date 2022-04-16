Easter egg hunts remain a family favorite.
Last year, I hid $200 in plastic Easter eggs for a hunt for our two college-aged daughters. They ran around my parents’ yard gathering eggs with more enthusiasm than either had shown in months. Unfortunately, when the hunt was done, we had found only about $180 worth of eggs. My parents, while weeding their rose bushes and azaleas, continued to find miscellaneous eggs with $1 bills and an occasional $5 bill for months.
I like looking for Easter eggs in the broader sense of life. The Urban Dictionary defines an Easter egg as a hidden item placed in a movie, TV show or otherwise visual media. My older daughter and husband are both good at spotting those types of Easter eggs and get a kick out of announcing their finds.
Movie Easter eggs go way back.
In Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 The Birds, careful watchers may spot Hitchcock himself walking out of a pet store with two small dogs, which are reported to have been Hitchcock’s dogs in real life. Hitchcock made such appearances in many of his movies.
I remember watching the movie Glory Road when it first came out and recognizing the real Don Haskins pumping gas in a scene in the movie. Haskins was the subject of the film — the amazing basketball coach from the University of Texas at El Paso.
My husband grew up in El Paso and knew Haskins. I was the only one in the Louisiana theater who recognized him on the big screen and felt like I got an extra jolt of joy that no one else even realized they missed.
Most of the time, though, I miss the Easter eggs in movies and television shows. I’m too focused on the story. Truth be told, I prefer spotting the magic moments in real life.
Through a variety of unexpected circumstances, this week I’ve had the chance to think beyond Easter eggs as I’ve ended up having conversations with people making plans to celebrate Ramadan, Passover and Easter.
The intersection of the three holy days and the openness of the people I’ve encountered has given me a chance to further consider the promise of the common bonds we share as humans, regardless of religion.
Like spotting Easter eggs on the silver screen, the more I learned, the more I recognized the themes of gratitude and renewal in my conversations with friends, old and new, about traditions and beliefs.
My Muslim friends and I discussed the opportunity for fasting that Ramadan offers. During the 30 days of Ramadan, Muslims don’t eat or drink anything from dawn to sunset. The choice to fast provides a way to focus on being grateful, acknowledging that others may be experiencing involuntary hunger.
I spoke with friends about Passover a lot this week. Both Diane and Sam Kleinman explained to me that the focus of the Passover Seder is about gratitude.
“Passover Seder is about us acknowledging that we are together, that we are still alive and that we got out of Egypt,” Diane Kleinman said. “That’s basically what the Seder is about. That we are in this place — that we are safe, that we are sitting at a table together when there are places around the world where we would not be allowed to celebrate Passover and there are people in the world who are hungry.”
Her husband Sam Kleinman explained that it’s also about the acknowledgement of not being a slave.
“We are admonished to eat matzah, the unleavened bread. We are supposed to commune with others who are less fortunate than we are,” he said.
And then there is Easter.
My family has our own traditions, but this week I spent several hours with young men from Ukraine who went out of their way to reconnect with their roots and decorate Easter eggs — something taken to a whole different level in Ukraine.
These LSU students worked together, using techniques taught to them by their mothers and grandmothers, all the while balancing so many emotions. On one hand, gratitude for their own lives and the opportunities they’ve been given by their family’s sacrifices and generosity. And on the other hand, grief over not only what is happening in their country, but that they are here and not there with their fathers, brothers and grandfathers to defend the country they love. (Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not permitted to leave Ukraine at this point.)
Easter eggs, in both the metaphorical and in the literal sense, can be about so much more than we often consider.