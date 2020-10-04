The Kiwanis Clubs of Red Stick and Baton Rouge along with the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Key Club, which Red Stick sponsors, loaded hurricane relief supplies for Hurricane Laura victims in Lake Charles. BRMHS Key Club members collected nearly $11,000 worth of supplies.
Participants included Red Stick President Gary LaBauve; Red Stick President-elect Matt Robinson; Red Stick board member Don Wiseman; LAMISSTENN Gov. R. Bruce Hammett, a member of the Downtown club; Downtown member Joy Hammett; Downtown Membership Chair Gary Graham; Downtown members Robert McLaughlin and Mark Heindenthal; BRMHS Key Club sponsor Kim DiVincenti Denson; and Key Clubbers Omar Charcas and Josh Bellan. Robinson’s daughter, Maddie, took photos.
Key Club Lt. Gov. of Division 8A Abigail Peck coordinated the effort.
Speaker discusses other causes of Civil War
Samuel W. Mitcham Jr. spoke about causes for the Civil War besides slavery to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table on Sept. 17.
Slavery certainly played a role, Micham said, but the argument that the war was all about slavery is oversimplified. He said several Northern states had slaves when the Confederacy began, and bankers in the North financed buying slaves in both areas. Slave fleets did not headquarter in Southern ports but operated out of Boston, Providence and New York City, Mitcham said.
President Abraham Lincoln did nothing to stop the slave-related shipping interests because the proceeds stayed mainly in the North, Mitcham said.
He cited cultural, political and economic differences between the North and the South that helped set the stage for war. Northern corporations promoted high taxes on goods the South imported, forcing them to buy cheaper and sometimes inferior goods from the North. By 1860, the federal budget was $80 million, of which $70 million was paid by the South, he said.
Immigration before the Civil War caused a political shift that greatly favored the North, and Southerners feared the region was destined to be an economic colony of the North if it remained in the Union, making secession their only course of action, he said.
Volunteer Louisiana honors three for service
Three Baton Rouge-area individuals and organizations are among nine selected statewide for Champions of Service awards from Volunteer Louisiana.
Selected for the award were the Silver Hammers, a group that repairs homes for the elderly and poor; Shirley Williams, of Baton Rouge; and Zacchea Small, of New Roads. Volunteer Louisiana will have a virtual ceremony at noon Friday, Oct. 23.
The Silver Hammers were selected as the Capital Area Champions of Service for their work with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge. The group of retires volunteers every Monday and Wednesday, and has worked on over 60 flooded homes and built hundreds of wheelchair ramps.
Williams is recognized as Senior Corps Champion of Service. She serves under AmeriCorps’ Senior Corps and has served as a Senior Corps foster grandparent for 17 years. She has provided one-on-one tutoring to students.
Small is recognized as AmeriCorps Champion of Service in thanks to her service as an AmeriCorps member serving with Teach for America. Small is the only fourth-grade teacher for 26 students and teaches all four core subjects at Rosenwald Elementary School.
CAUW presents awards; names officers, board
The Capital Area United Way Board of Directors, volunteers, donors, corporate and community partners kicked off CAUW’s 96th year during the organization’s Virtual Annual Meeting, which was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Sept. 17.
Awards were given to the following:
- Newton Thomas, Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award, United Way’s highest award for exemplary leadership in the community, volunteerism and philanthropy.
- BASF, Corporate Excellence Award for a company that continuously provides excellent financial and volunteer support in the community through United Way.
- Associated Grocers, ALICE Award for bringing a voice and helping United Way create solutions around the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) population.
- The Walls Project, Impact Award given to one of United Way’s nonprofit grantees for their extraordinary dedication and commitment to the community.
- Delores Hurst, Myron Falk Award given to United Way staff members for extraordinary dedication and commitment.
- Robert Schneckenburger, Outstanding Board Member Award for providing outstanding support and leadership.
- Joseph Britt, Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year Award given to an individual who truly exemplifies what it means to Live United.
- Karen Smith, Volunteer United Award given to an individual who has gone over and beyond with volunteer efforts.
- NuStar Energy, Achievement Award for Largest per Capita in Workplace Campaign given to a company based on the average amount given by a workforce campaign.
Elected to the board were Cheri Ausberry, Energy Louisiana; Kelly Bienn, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; John Brown, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; John Everett, IberiaBank; Gaines Foster, LSU; Alfred Harrell, Southern University Foundation; Kelli Joseph, St. Helena Parish Schools District superintendent; Stan Levy, SASSO; Stephanie Manson, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System; Jackie McCreary, The Mosaic Company; Melissa Silva, Mental Health Association of Greater Baton Rouge; Allen Pertuit, Shell; Nick Speyrer, Emergent Method; and, Clay Young, Clay Young Enterprises.
New board officers are: Chair Aaron Stanford, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; board Chair-elect and Community Impact Chair Amanda Stout, McGlinchey; Secretary and Community Impact Vice Chair Joseph Britt, Westlake Vinyls; Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair Glenda Minor, community representative; Resource Development Chair Michelle Hardy, Turner Industries; Resource Development Chair-elect Dave Luecke, ExxonMobil; Communications and Marketing Chair Jolen Stein, BASF; past Board Chair Robert Schneckenburger, Hancock Whitney Bank; and CAUW President and CEO George Bell.