Christopher Turner, general manager and head esports coach at Southern University and Southern University Laboratory School, has been nominated as esports Ambassador of the Year in the collegiate category in the annual Esports Awards.
The Esports Awards is an annual awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating and honoring the achievements across the esports industry, with categories devoted to the community, creative, industry, on-air and professional competitive scene. It is the only awards ceremony in the gaming industry that focuses solely on celebrating success in the esports scene.
This year's awards will be presented on Nov. 20.
In the meantime, online voting is open for the nominees. Turner has been nominated, along with four other collegiate coaches from across the nation.
To cast your vote for Turner, visit esportsawards.com/voting.