From a hot dog cart in New York to locations around the world, Shake Shack is now here in Baton Rouge.
The popular burger chain will open to the public at 11 a.m. Nov. 14, and the first 100 guests will receive a gift bag with items from local artist, Aline Moreaux.
"The people of Baton Rouge are banging on the door every day. That’s the best part of opening in a new market," said Terry Pepper, the area director. "We feel really welcomed, and we’re excited to see what it’s like when we finally open the doors and let everybody in."
Shake Shack, which was recently voted as one of QSR Magazine's (Quick Service Restaurant) best brands to work for, serves the popular Shackburger, as well as a Chicken Shack sandwich, flat-top hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and frozen custards. Pepper describes the food as an "elevated take on roadside burger faire."
Whether it's burgers, crispy crinkle fries, chicken nuggets, mushroom burger (as in the mushroom is the patty) to shakes, Shake Shake serves a variety — and, based on early reviews of friends and family on Friday, the food is tasty and freshly made.
The Baton Rouge restaurant will be one of eight Shake Shack locations with a drive-thru.
As part of the company's "Stand for Something Good" mission, Shake Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to the Three O'Clock Project, which is a nonprofit organization focused on increasing access to nutritious food for at-risk youth and their families.
Baton Rouge Shack is located at 6651 Bluebonnet Blvd., with the operating hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily — access from Mall of Louisiana Boulevard between LongHorn Steakhouse and Peregrin's. Guests can place to-go orders at the restaurant, pre-order for pickup or request delivery with the Shack app. Web ordering will be available in the coming weeks.
Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this story.