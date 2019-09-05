FRIDAY
TIN ROOF FAMILY FRIDAY: 5:30 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Brews for adults and entertainment for kids, including a bounce house, face painting and sweets. Featuring a performance by Young Band Nation. facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
MOVIE IN THE PARK "MOANA": 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Parklawn Park, 12248 Parklawn Ave. Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and join BREC for a family movie. Featuring games and activities before the movie starts. Rated PG. brec.org.
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH HARRY POTTER: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner comedy troupe pokes fun at all things Hogwarts and "he who shall not be named" with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"PIPELINE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Studio Theatre. Dominique Morisseau's moving play about a mother's fight to give her son a future he deserves. $15-$20 at nvtarts.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
CARS AND COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across the street from dealership.
HEARTS AND HOOVES VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION AND FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to noon, BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Interact with therapeutic horses, instructors, other volunteers and some of the Hearts and Hooves students. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Ages 13 and up. Sign up at brec.sumaritan.com.
GEM AMETHYST ROCK FOSSIL SALE ONE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5500 Hilton Ave. Featuring meteorites, amethyst cathedrals and rock fossils. Free admission and parking.
CITY MEN'S HEALTH DAY: 10 a.m. to noon, 100 black men of Metro Baton Rouge, 2050 N. Foster Drive. Free prostate cancer screenings and blood pressure and glucose checks for men. facebook.com/100bmbr.
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE COMPANY AUDITIONS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is holding open auditions for its 2019-20 season, inviting advanced local dancers 13 and up with at least two years of pointe. Wear black leotard, pink tights and have pointe shoes for audition. $10 audition fee. batonrougeballet.org/companyauditions.
TEEN CHALLENGE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Teens can explore the artist's use of craft and jewelry in the exhibition, "Adore|Adorn," looking at alternative materials and narrative storytelling in a tour of the exhibit. After a studio demonstration on different jewelry techniques, they'll receive a box of materials to create their own recycled jewelry pieces. $15 registration fee. Ages 12-18. Register at lsumoa.org/calendar-1/teenchallengesept7.
LWU VISITS EAST BATON ROUGE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., East Baton Rouge Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Louisiana Warriors and Patrick Ransom with Camp Bow Wow will talk about how emotional support animals help people in the community. Then, children will partner with a trained service dog to practice reading aloud. All children must be accompanied. Ages 5 to 11.
ARCHITECTURALLY INSPIRED — BARBIE DOLL FASHION: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Attendees can create a unique outfit for their Barbie doll or other small doll, with influence by the exhibit "Architecturally Inspired." Attendees should bring their own doll; other supplies will be provided. facebook.com/laoldstatecapitol.
WOODSTOCK 50 BATON ROUGE: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. School of Rock Baton Rouge and School of Rock Metairie/New Orleans will perform a mini-festival of Woodstock proportions with more than 40 kids.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT VOL. XIII: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. $10 gets you in with food and drinks. Cash and card accepted at the door.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion Hall, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, swing, and Latin dancing. Theme colors: black, white and red for SNB anniversary. Cecil at (225) 767-3853.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, Landolt Astronomical Observatory, Nicholson Building, LSU. Featuring views of the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and other astronomical objects. Free. (225) 578-2261, or phys.lsu.edy/newwebsite./news/obvservatory.html.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
13TH GATE AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, The 13th Gate, 832 St. Phillip St. Looking for actors, makeup artists, models, hair stylists and crew members. No appointment necessary. 13thgate.com/employment-13th-gate.
BASF KIDS' LAB — ENERGY LOVES PRODUCE: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Find out how electricity can be generated using some popular produce. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
"STEEL MAGNOLIAS" AUDITIONS: 4 p.m. Friday, LSU Women's Center, Veteran's Drive. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Sign up on the Facebook events page through facebook.com/redmagnoliatc.
MONDAY
DOWNTOWN EAST SOCIAL RIDE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1503 Government St. Meet outside of the Electric Depot. This ride will cost a donation to Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Baton Rouge.
DANGEROUS COMEDY SHOWCASE: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Dead Poet, 623 E. Boyd Drive. Comedy showcase, hosted by JD (JaDarius) Ealey. $5 entry fee.
TUESDAY
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
ARTIST LECTURE — DORON LANGBERG: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU Design Building, Room 103. "Semblance" artist Doron Langberg will give a lecture on his artistic practice. Free admission. lsumoa.org.
KNIFE SKILLS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Chef Traci Vincent will demonstrate the basics of how to cut/chop plus more specific nuances like the difference between mince and chiffonade. Students should bring a knife from home. 16 and up. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult. $70 at redstickspice.com.
DELETE COMEDY PRESENTS OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. New or veteran comedians can sign up. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Registration at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
"HAIRSPRAY, JR." AUDITIONS: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Prepare a 90-second package, that includes a memorized Broadway standard song, as well as a memorized monologue. Ages 9-17. Dance audition is required. For more information, call (225) 216-0660.
RECEPTION "SEMBLANCE: THE PUBLIC/PRIVATE/SHARED SELF": 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, Fifth floor. Featuring a Q&A with the artists Doron Langberg, Jonathan Lyndon Chase and Heidi Hahn at 6:30 p.m. Free for members, $5 for students and faculty with ID, $10 for general public. Admission includes wine and hors d'oeuvres. lsumoa.org.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming. Baton Rouge's Catholic Young Adult Community welcomes guest speaker Scott Smith as he presents the topic of Religious Freedom.
STARTING THURSDAY
"ROMEO AND JULIET": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. An adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy of the star-crossed and ill fated lovers. $20-$26 at theatrebr.org.
FALL LAWN CARE AND IDENTIFICATION OF WEEDS IN OUR LAWNS AND LANDSCAPES: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Ronald Strahan, LSU professor of plant environmental and soil sciences, will help you to identify and control weeds that can mar a beautiful lawn in the spring. Participants are welcome to bring samples of weeds from their lawns for identification and learn best practices to control them. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Architecturally Inspired: Fashion Celebrating the Old State Capitol," on display through Sept. 14; and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Eklektikos," recent work from Studio 9170 on display through Sept. 27. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm