When Jeanie and David Bondy offered to treat for dinner, this was no ordinary delivery.
The Bondys gave Liz Treppendahl the name of a restaurant and said she and her sister could order whatever they wanted. The Bondys, friends with the owner, wanted to support the restaurant, as well as treat their friend.
When the couple showed up at the door, they weren’t just carrying food. They were dressed as top-notch waiters — starched white shirts, bow ties, flowers and, of course, the food.
“Everyone should be so blessed as to have friends like the Bondys,” Treppendahl said.
Special delivery
An email offering kind wishes is nice, but nothing says you care like a delivery through the U.S. mail.
Chris Chapple says he and his wife, Laurie, received a handmade card from Sherry Chenevert that lifted their spirits. Chenevert is sending five such cards per day.
"She lets people know she is thinking about them during these trying times — and that’s awesome!" Chapple said. Inside the card was a personal note and Bible verse.
Kindness everlasting
Pam Maxwell was caring for her 8-year-old granddaughter, Anna, and they visited the cemetery to check the flowers and say a prayer over Maxwell's parents' graves. When they got to the burial site, they were both heartbroken to see that the beautiful arrangement that was recently left was gone, apparently taken away by recent strong winds.
"We were sad, but said our prayers to our loved ones," Maxwell said. "Anna then looked around and noticed that many flower arrangements and plants had been knocked over in the storm. She immediately started going from site to site putting the flowers or plants back in order. She even helped water some of the Easter plants that were withering.
"Great grandma and grandpa would have been very proud of her sweet kindness to others."
Neighbor care
Shirley Bourque’s Baton Rouge neighbor Dr. Vince Cataldo baked and brought her a cake for Easter dinner.
“He is working very hard, long hours taking care of extremely ill patients, yet he used his short time off to show his care and concern for us,” she said. “We pray God will bless and keep him safe during these stressful and very long difficult days.”
Jane Honeycutt, of Baton Rouge, says neighbor Lisa Smith brought her a large bouquet of purple, gold and white tulips, and friend Claudia Fowler made a cloth mask and brought it to her.
Grocery runs
With her husband recovering from surgery, Jean Bengston went to the store for dog food, but all she could find was 42-pound bags.
“I knew I could not lift the bag because of a bad shoulder,” she said. “I was doing my best to push, shove, drag the bag onto the lower shelf of the cart. I was having no luck. Finally, a good Samaritan came to my rescue. She managed to get the bag onto the cart. I will be forever grateful that she ignored the 6-foot rule and helped this 70-year-old woman.”
Carol L. LaMotte, 76, thanks Baton Rouge neighbors Jerry and Janice Kaplan for picking up groceries for her after she had declined several of their offers to do so. "AND, they put my newspaper in my yard every day," she said.
House cleaning
Kappa Kappa Gamma at LSU donated the remaining pantry and freezer food in its sorority house to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on April 15. The donation included five boxes of canned food, four cases of coffee and tea and a large box of frozen vegetables and meat. House board President Susan Lambert and chapter President Grace Gardere coordinated the donation.
Sew caring
Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge mental health technician Rose White brought her sewing machine to work to make face masks for each of VOA's clients. Many of the clients said that they feel so much safer having the face masks.
“We are so grateful for Rose recognizing a need and taking action to help our clients feel safer and reduce anxiety,” said Gwen Hasling, regional director for Acadiana programs. “I told her she was my VOA. She was so humble and expressed it was ‘no big deal,’ and she was glad to help our clients feel safer.”
If you want to be part of our coverage, send those Acts of Kindness to theadvocate.com/actsofkindnessnominations.