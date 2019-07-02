Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz has been ordered to pay $233,128.54 to security officer Glen Kerley, who said in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that he was the one assaulted when a melee erupted outside Dillard’s at Edgewater Mall during black spring break 2017.

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. entered a default judgment because Boosie failed to show up in court and has not responded to court pleadings since his attorney withdrew from the case in March.

For the original version of this story, click here.

After 10 minutes of testimony from Kerley, Guirola found that Boosie and a security guard, Larry Anderson, intentionally assaulted Kerley. Kerley is still receiving treatment for the concussion and neck injuries he suffered when Boosie, Anderson and a crowd jumped on Kerley after he pepper sprayed them to get them out of the department store.

“I basically went to the ground and lost consciousness,” said Kerley, who sued Boosie and Anderson for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence and civil conspiracy.

Sun Herald: After mall melee, Rapper Boosie doesn’t want public to know key details of lawsuit Rapper Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, does not want his fans, or the general public for that matter, to know how much the city o…

Boosie and Anderson countersued Kerley for abuse of the legal process, intentional interference with business relations, assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, but never pressed those claims.

The rapper has a separate case pending against Dillard’s, which had an attorney in court to monitor Tuesday’s hearing.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Kerley told Guirola that Boosie and his entourage had been ordered to leave Edgewater Mall before they entered Dillard’s. He said he was just trying to get them out of the store without a disturbance. He pepper sprayed Boosie and members of the group when they refused to leave.

Kerley said he did not know what had happened before the group arrived at Dillard’s, but they had been told to leave the mall. Kerley testified only about what happened after the group refused to leave and he pepper sprayed them.

He said that he was attacked as soon as he got the group outside Dillard’s south entrance. He identified Boosie and Anderson as two of the many people who attacked him.

+3 Baton Rouge rapper Boosie released on bail after Georgia officers find drugs, $20K cash in car Baton Rouge rapper "Boosie BadAzz" was arrested Monday on gun and drug counts after deputies in Georgia pulled him over and searched his car, …

“It was just a meleé of arms and feet at that point,” Kerley said.

Kerley said he went to the emergency room at Merit Health and was unable to work for five days. He is still under a neurologist’s care, he said.

From the bench, Guirola broke down the judgment against Boosie and Anderson:

▪ $24,422.14 for medical expenses

▪ $706.40 in lost wages.

▪ $100,000 in punitive damages

▪ $58,000 in attorney’s fees.

▪ And post-judgment interest.