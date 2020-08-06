The 53rd Annual Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball on Saturday will be a virtual affair.
The American Cancer Society's gala, which usually draws 1,500 guests and raised $1.1 million last year, is making the change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Thursday. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and the event website from 7-8 p.m. The pre-show starts at 6:45 p.m.
Titled the “2020 Essential Experience,” it will will showcase area people who have made this event possible through the years and how the American Cancer Society has aided local healthcare providers, all in an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.
The Best Dressed Ball is the biggest local fundraising event and ranks in the top 10 for ACS galas nationwide. Funds raised from event help local and national American Cancer Society programs from a 24/7/365 patient support helpline to a free wig program to funding research for a cure. This summer the Society awarded more than $250,000 to local area hospitals for access to care grants helping patients get to and from their treatment.
People can donate at the event website or at bdbdonate.com.