In the midst of a pandemic, you learn many lessons.
Lesson one: How to order dirt to fill in the yard.
We have a normal-sized front and backyard, but my husband ordered a full load (18 yards) of dirt. The pile was 5 feet tall and 12 feet wide!
I figured it would go quickly since we had two shovels and a wheelbarrow. After four days of lugging dirt, the pile wasn’t much smaller.
We covered every green space on our property, gave some to neighbors, and then put an ad on Craigslist for “free dirt.” Some people came and loaded their trucks full of dirt, but the pile was still there on the fifth day.
I was ready to throw a Katrina tarp on top of it and call it a day, but luckily a woman called and asked about the dirt. Thirty minutes later, a man came in a truck and spent two hours (in the dark) taking every speck of dirt left on the driveway. Thank goodness for young men with strong shoveling skills.
Lesson two: How to get around the neighborhood.
We have been in Bridgedale for seven years and still get lost. Our Metairie subdivision is known to FedEx drivers as “The Bermuda Triangle.” The bounding streets are Transcontinental and Clearview, but you can get sandwiched in between streets and never know where you are. Some streets are parallel, some perpendicular and some just go diagonally in between other streets.
One day, a man in a truck stopped me looking for “Gram-mar” Street. I was walking and didn’t have a clue. I felt like a fool when I Googled the street, only to find out it was “Grammar” Street and I was within a half-block of it! Now, after walking these streets twice a day for six weeks, I can finally say “I can find my way out of the Bermuda Triangle!”
The last lesson: You can catch an alligator in a crab net.
My husband and I were tired of being in the house so we went crabbing. We headed to Bayou la Loutre in St. Bernard and set out our traps. We were pulling crabs up every 15 minutes or so when my husband noticed one of the traps was pulling away from the bridge we were on. “Oh,” he said, “it’s probably just a fish caught in the trap.” Just as he said it, the trap took off! My husband quickly grabbed the string and tried to pull the trap up.
I leaned over the railing just in time to see an alligator tail. My husband was pulling back on the string like Troy from Swamp People. I wanted to scream, “Choot-em!” but I knew gator season was over (and we didn’t have a gun). The destroyed trap had been twisted into the shape of a pretzel and the 5-foot gator had taken the chicken neck.
That was enough for me. I pulled up the rest of the traps as the gator lingered in the water waiting for more. We took off the rest of the necks and threw them to the gator, who crunched on them like potato chips. I can’t imagine how Troy catches the big ‘uns.
For now, we’ll do what everyone is doing — take it one day at a time, exercise, pray, love our family and friends, and hope that our patience can endure another week of mandates!
— Guichard lives in Metairie