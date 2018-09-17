Cortana Kiwanis donates AED to school
The Cortana Kiwanis Club donated an automated external defibrillator to St. Joseph’s Academy on Aug. 2.
AEDs are used to restart the heart in case of a heart attack. A few years ago, some high school student-athletes died from heart attacks, so district Kiwanis clubs developed a plan to put AEDs in every high school. Each club raised money to purchase AEDs and make sure someone on the school staff was trained to use them.
Pam Morgan, Cortana Kiwanis member, is the district program coordinator to distribute and train school staff on the use of the AEDs. When a heart attack occurs, treatment must be started in minutes. Since the program started, six lives have been saved in the Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee district.
Cortana members at the presentation were Morgan, President Heather Folks-Givens and Debbie Salvant, Class of 1971. St. Joseph's Academy Principal Stacia Andricain, school nurse Marie Vukovics, Health and Physical Education Department Chairwoman Lauren Garrett, athletic trainer Mackenzie Bowman Brown, Athletic Director Dorinda Beaumont and Director of Operations Linda Thompson also attended. The school has 12 people on staff trained to use AEDs.
The Cortana Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Piccadilly Cafeteria, 3332 S. Sherwood Blvd. For more information, contact Lowell Tilley, Lowelltilley@gmail.com, (225) 272-6744.
Istrouma Class of '58 sets reunion
The Istrouma High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60-year celebration Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Contact Peanut Dudley, (225) 752-8290.
