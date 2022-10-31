Ryan Seideman, assistant attorney general for the state of Louisiana, says there's good news/bad news when it comes to the theft and vandalism of the remains of the 1915 sunken Brookhill ferry, exposed by the shriveling Mississippi River.
Two of the four pieces known to have been taken from the Brookhill are in the process of being recovered.
"We sent out a demand letter to the person whose license plate someone had taken a picture of — that person called Friday. He was incredibly apologetic," Seideman said.
The person who was contacted agreed to return the pieces. However, he only has the two largest of the four pieces known to have been taken — one of them the 30-foot-long, 2-inch by 6-inch hull plank and the other, a 10-inch by 12-inch hull plank.
"But he is more than willing to return the pieces he has," Seideman said. "Unfortunately, he doesn’t know where the other two pieces are."
Seideman said that he is working with Chip McGimsey, state archaeologist, and the Louisiana Division of Archaeology to continue efforts to recover the remaining missing pieces, which include a lead sieve, about 5 inches in diameter, that was affixed and in place on the Brookhill. Someone pried off the piece of metal.
The additional missing piece is an 18-inch framing timber. Seideman and the Division of Archaeology are looking to the public for help in finding the missing pieces.
"We’re very happy that the person was willing to return the items without any kind of dispute," Seideman said. "Because of that, we won’t seek civil or criminal charges — as long as folks will cooperate, we will be patient and reasonable."
Seideman said his office continues to look for the other missing pieces.
Seideman said his office does not have any leads on the other person or persons who took those pieces from the Brookhill, which is protected by Louisiana state law and removing pieces of the shipwreck on the banks of the Mississippi River is not allowed, according to McGimsey.
"If anyone happens to have any information on that, we would love to get some leads on it," Seideman said. "If someone comes forward with the pieces, we will treat them the same — we won’t seek any civil or criminal charges."