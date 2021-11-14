“I miss him some days, more than others,” said Ms. Gwen, her eyes glistening with tears as our gaze met at Alex Box Stadium.
The empty space next to her solemnly announced that the man with whom she had shared her life and these seats for many years had passed.
My daughter, Anna Grace, and I have attended “Baseball at The Box” for more than 15 years. We consider the season ticket holders that surround us to be our extended family. They have all watched my daughter move from adolescence through high school and college to become the delightful person she now is.
Steve and Gwen sat directly in front of us for most of those years. We all enjoyed his gentle demeanor and wise-cracking commentary. “Three and two, what’s he gonna do?” and “The bases are loaded, where’s he gonna put another Tiger?” Maybe a little corny, but that was Steve’s charm.
We all watched with sympathetic respect as Steve’s condition worsened and eventually, he could no longer endure a full weekend series.
While COVID-19 guidelines scattered our seats throughout section 216, seeing her alone was a sad reminder. With only two games remaining in the season, we insisted she sit with us. After learning that she would be moving out of state in the off-season, having her join us the next day for the final game assumed a newfound urgency.
“I’m certain there will be room. Look for us when you arrive,” my daughter implored her. We were determined that she would not spend her last afternoon at the stadium alone.
The following day, as we left for the game, I commented that I hoped the stands would not be filled to capacity, what with the social-distancing restrictions lifted and the game crucial for our post-season aspirations.
“That won’t be a problem,” my daughter responded, catching me by surprise. “Last night, I purchased the seat next to ours, to make sure Ms. Gwen would not be sitting alone.”
There are moments in life that take you by surprise, maybe an unexpected phone call or flash of good luck. You struggle to process the information until your mind makes sense of the disarray.
This was one of those moments. I was a bit dumbfounded until I realized my daughter’s plan. My initial confusion was followed immediately by the swelling pride of a parent who had just witnessed a beautiful act of kindness by one of his children.
As anyone will tell you, parenting is an emotional roller coaster. Creating kind and thoughtful adults from the shapeless clay of youth is a task best accomplished by example rather than instruction.
Seeing one of your own display such kindness to someone still struggling with his or her grief is a resounding validation that you must have done something right.
There is hope — hope that the world will become a kinder and gentler place and, in some small way, you were able to have a part in that change.
— Ellis lives in Baton Rouge