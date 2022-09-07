In the role of guest vocalist for Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us,” Johnny Gill scored his latest No. 1 R&B hit last month.
Playing well with others and topping the charts is nothing new for Gill. Before the end of the 1980s, he released hits as a solo artist; as Stacy Lattisaw’s duet partner; and as lead vocalist with New Edition.
Enjoying a multi-faceted career since the ’80s, Gill continues to perform solo and in New Edition. He’s also the G in L.S.G., the R&B supergroup that also features Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat.
Gill will be in solo mode when he appears Friday at the L’Auberge Events Center. A few tickets for the show remain.
“Being a solo artist, I can be creative and express what I want to express of myself,” Gill said last week from Las Vegas. “And then when I’m with a group, it’s important to play a role when the other guys are in there.”
Gill released his latest solo album, “Game Chamber II,” in 2019. A ballad-filled project, it got a great start when its first single, “Soul of a Woman,” went to No. 1. Follow-up “Perfect,” featuring Gill’s New Edition singing partner, Ralph Tresvant, went into the Top 10, too.
But momentum for “Game Chamber II” stalled in early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic sidelined Gill and his first solo album since 2014.
“The pandemic came along and, boy, oh, boy, changed all of our plans,” he said.
Now that he’s performing again, Gill and his team are contemplating a relaunch for “Game Chamber II.”
“We’ve been going back and forth about that, because there are so many solid songs on that album,” Gill said.
In addition to the hits “Soul of a Woman” and “Perfect,” “Game Changer II” also features “So Hard,” Gill’s studio reunion with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the super producers behind his 1990 hit, “Rub You the Right Way,” and his first album with New Edition (“Heart Break”). The Jam-Lewis discography also includes recordings by Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, New Edition, George Michael, Gwen Stefani and Kanye West.
“I’m lucky that I had the opportunity to work with them,” Gill said of Jam and Lewis. “They live it and breathe it. The proof is in the pudding, all the great records that they made.”
Other “Game Changer II” songs include “That’s My Baby,” Gill’s tribute to the late Luther Vandross. He plans to include Vandross songs on a projected album of remakes of R&B classics.
“That was my guy,” Gill said. “The way he tells stories, you can visualize what he’s talking about, because he was such a genius.”
A singer in the romantic tradition of Vandross, Donny Hathaway, Teddy Pendergrass and Peabo Bryson, Gill comes from another great tradition, R&B and soul singers with gospel roots.
“I grew up singing in church,” he recalled. “My dad was a minister, so I was in church every Sunday. It took me a long time to realize that everyone can’t sing. My whole family — aunties, grandmas, cousins, everyone — sang.”
At 7, Gill, the youngest of the Rev. Johnny Gill Sr. and Annie Mae Gill’s four sons, sang lead in Wings of Faith, a gospel quartet with his three brothers. Gill carried the dedication to musical craft that his father taught him to his secular career.
Signed to Atlantic Records at 16, Gill released his self-titled album debut a week after his 17th birthday. In 1987, he replaced Bobby Brown in New Edition, a move he saw as a springboard for his solo career.
“It was a great opportunity because they were already a hot group with a huge audience,” Gill said.
All these years later, the singer who was music’s new edition is now part of the classic edition, even while he keeps making hits.
“Yeah, those No. 1s keep coming,” he said.
Johnny Gill
8 p.m. Friday
L’Auberge Event Center, 777 L’Auberge Ave.
$30-$267