Golf, Winston Churchill allegedly said, is a game whose aim is to hit a small ball into an even smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose. But what if it weren’t quite so hard?
If that is the question, FlingGolf wants to be the answer.
Started five years ago, FlingGolf uses a single piece of equipment, called a FlingStick, for all shots. No putters, no drivers, no other clubs.
The FlingStick has a small, plastic channel that holds the ball. So, instead of striking the ball on the ground or off a tee, players move down course by flinging — similar to swinging a bat or lacrosse stick. The FlingStick also is used for putting and shorter shots around the greens.
The object of the game, played on the same course those old-fashioned golfers use, is the same: Get the ball in the hole in the fewest possible attempts.
“I have really enjoyed it, and everybody my age who’s played it has really enjoyed it, especially if you’re in the duffer golfer category,” said 76-year-old Robert Day, of Baton Rouge. “It’s the most fun you’ve ever had on a golf course. I haven’t thrown a FlingStick yet, nor have I cursed many times, which is something I do on a very regular basis on the golf course.”
Day connected to FlingGolf through family. His grandson, also named Robert, played youth lacrosse in Houston and saw a video of pro lacrosse players playing FlingGolf. He showed his father, David, who became intrigued enough to contact the game’s creator, Alex Van Alen.
David Day ended up investing in the company and promoting it around the South.
“When I played golf, I shot in the 90s, so I never got to where I wanted to be to be satisfied with my golf game,” David Day said. “With this, the first time I picked it up, I was shooting in the 90s, and now I’m shooting in the 70s.
“It’s real simple. If you know what you’re doing, quickly you’re never throwing it out of bounds. You’re never hitting a tree."
But, he added, "It’s just as hard to figure out putting. Chipping is a lot easier.”
Strong players who have developed an effective flinging technique can send the golf ball about 200 yards.
The game allows players to take a running start, and there are no restrictions on whether the ball is flung overhand, sidearm or some other way.
Because all shots are played with the same FlingStick, part of the learning curve is how to alter your throws to get the ball on the green.
To putt, the FlingStick has a slot on the side of the head that can be used to push the ball, or a strike pad can be attached over the slot to putt in a more conventional manner.
FlingGolfers can play alongside conventional golfers, although perhaps from more forward tee locations. Players are expected to take a one-stroke penalty when their ball goes into sand traps, into water hazards or out of bounds.
The sport is new enough that those playing the traditional way aren't sure what they're seeing.
“There’s this look of incredulity on some people’s faces, which is so funny,” said Curtis Gillam, 28, of Baton Rouge, who has taken up FlingGolf. “I don’t really get a lot of negativity. Nine times out of 10, they’re … asking what it is. I tell them it’s a simplified version of golf. It’s a cross between lacrosse and golf. I explain the game to them and get them to try it out.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
David Day said the sport’s relatively low cost is one of its advantages. FlingSticks cost between $109 and $169 on FlingGolf’s website, considerably less than even a cheap set of golf clubs, and there is no advantage to using expensive, top-quality golf balls.
To encourage play, he's gotten three of the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Parks Commission's municipal golf courses — Webb Park, City Park and J.S. Clark Park — to stock FlingSticks for customers to rent.
Southern University’s recreational sports program will be offering FlingGolf, David Day said, and he’s persuaded several Houston-area universities to do the same. But, as his father demonstrates, it’s not exclusively the province of the young.
“This is the most fun I’ve had on a golf course in the last 50 years,” Robert Day said.