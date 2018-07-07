Coming to a stop at most New Orleans intersections, you will find signs. They aren’t always for you to stop or yield. They aren’t always signs you want to see.
They are the ones handmade and hand-held, asking for a handout.
But on a recent late night, two homemade signs appeared in my headlights as I halted for a red light at North Jeff Davis Parkway and Canal Street. No one held them. And though this corner usually is frequented by those asking for something, no one was around. The pleas on small white boards with black letters were simple and direct. They asked for nothing … except for some peace.
The first one, tacked to a pole said, “R.I.P Joe.” The second, stuck in the ground a few feet away, solicited “R.I.P. JOE. We will always miss you. May God comfort you and your family. Amen." A cross adorned the top of the sign.
I never knew Joe. And I never will.
But if I had to make up a story about him, it would go like this.
He once stood at this corner in need of a shave, a bath and a small handful of grace.
I never saw him, though I drove by here every day. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there. It’s the world’s way today, to see though Joe or turn your head and recite the driver’s mantra:
You can’t help them all.
You can’t help them all.
You can’t help them all.
He was there every day … or maybe it was every night.
He wasn’t right with the world. Perhaps the world just wasn’t right with him.
He was a veteran with echoes in his head. Or a painter without a brush. A writer without a pen. A soul without a will. A personality too strong in a world too weak. A maker of bad choices. The victim of a badly dealt deck.
He was too difficult to handle or too hard to touch. He was a strong worker. Or too lazy at an easy task. He stood defiant and proudly tall. Then again, he could have slumped weakly in a wheelchair, dangling a single leg.
He drank the whiskey river dry. Or not. Maybe he read from a tattered Bible and wore a self-made wooden cross he hewed with his penknife. Perchance he was a wandering Jew, with a lifelong task of looking in self-denial for a promised land.
Whoever he was, he is missed.
But we will never know, because we never knew Joe. We never did. We never will.
— Kamenitz lives in New Orleans
