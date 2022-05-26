We haven't compiled one of these roundups in a while, but no surprise — Louisiana's major and minor music players are still cranking out the tunes.
Many used the months of pandemic isolation to work on new music, and now, with restrictions lifted, they've returned to live shows, new songs in hand.
Here are the details landing in our inboxes about several new releases from this state's homegrown talent.
Lainey Wilson
Wilson, a native of Baskin, is steadily working on becoming a household name. In just the last couple of months, she's spent two weeks atop the country radio charts, was named the Academy of Country Music's New Female Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Music Awards’ Best New Country Artist.
Add to that Wilson's new single, “Heart Like A Truck” and its accompanying music video, both dropped this week.
The song's described as semi-autobiographical and strong, written with self-awareness and clever metaphors.
Produced by Jay Joyce, Wilson shares writing credits with Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson.
Elizabeth Olmstead directed the cinematic video, which "tells the story of a newbie, underdog horse trainer that struggles to gain the acceptance of her peers. Lainey plays the lead, debuting her acting chops and showcasing her horseback skills."
“Heart Like A Truck” follows up her second No. 1, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell. She earned her first No. 1 with her breakout award-winning hit, “Things A Man Oughta Know,” from her 2021 "Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’" album.
In the new one, Wilson sings:
I never stay in one place too long
A dirt road’s singing me a siren song
I gotta find a field
I need to spin my wheels
I got a hankering for four wide tires
And I can’t help it it’s the way I’m wired
‘Fore you get too close
Boy you need to know
I got a heart like a truck
It’s been drug through the mud
Runs on dreams and gasoline
And that ole highway holds the key.
Go online at www.laineywilson.com or follow on Instagram @laineywilsonmusic; Twitter @laineywilson; Facebook.com/laineywilsonmusic.
Justin Champagne
Last we heard from this New Iberia country-rap-rock artist, he was touring with Snoop Dogg.
Champagne's latest much-anticipated EP "If She Ain't Country," was released May 13.
"The project, from the genre-bending country artist who has had over 50 million views on YouTube and over 41 million streams on Spotify, is a six-song collection featuring the upbeat catchy title track “If She Ain’t Country,” the sultry breakup anthem “Refill,” the party anthem “Drank,” the raw and relatable “Bottom of the Bottle,” and Latin remix of “I’m The One” featuring superstar El Taiger among others," a news release says.
Champagne is a writer on all the songs on the project.
Back in 2016, Champagne's breakup anthem "Sun Goes Down" became his first hit, earning more than a million listens on Spotify. His full-length debut, "Small Town Sentiments," followed in 2018.
Follow on Twitter, @champagneitis; Instagram, @iamjustinchampa; and Facebook.com/champagneitis
Smithfield Fair
This veteran original acoustic musical trio released "Looking for Wonderland," its 34th album, in 2021, and is already working on No. 35.
That next album will be a 50th-anniversary collection for the Baton Rouge ensemble of Jan, Bob and Dudley-Brian Smith. Drummer Kenny Brady, of Alexandria, joined the trio on the in-studio recorded "Looking for Wonderland."
The Smiths took on the search for peace within the world's madness as the theme for 10 of the album's 12 tracks; the other two were instrumentals.
Jason Patrik Harris
Denham Springs artist Harris has a plan to do it all, from song ideas to mastered recordings.
His first single, "Beach Moonlight," was released in March.
The retired Army soldier's musical influences are broad, but you can't help but notice rock 'n' roll and blues in his sound.
Harris is skilled on the guitar, the drums, keyboards, bass and occasionally, the violin.
As a songwriter, he uses clever metaphors and vivid imagery in thought-provoking lyrics.