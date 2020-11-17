Mardi Gras events in Baton Rouge may be "modified" in 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, East Baton Rouge Parish said Tuesday just hours after New Orleans called off parades for the 2021 Carnival season.

Baton Rouge leaders have been meeting with parade organizers and health officials while also considering “modified” events for this year’s Carnival Season, though it’s still undecided what those changes may entail.

“We will continue those discussions with parade organizers and our medical community to determine the best path forward for each event,” the mayor’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Many krewes in the Baton Rouge area have been moving forward with their plans to hold balls and soirées in the coming months, despite the uncertainty of crowd limits and other logistical planning. Others have canceled annual events because of the logistical hurdles.

New Orleans quietly wrote on the city's website that parades won't be allowed to roll next year, amid worries the large gathering could become a catalyst for viral spread.

City leaders there plan to detail changes to Mardi Gras festivities Tuesday morning.