Michael R.D. Adams has been elected president and board chairman of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. Adams was a part of the original group of men who formed the Baton Rouge chapter of 100 Black Men in 1993.
“I wasn’t there on day one, but I was there on day two ready to work,” Adams says of his initial involvement. “The perspective I’ve gained after 27 years of being a part of this organization and watching it grow uniquely positions me to build upon the successes of the past. 2020 has shown us that we still have work to do … our job is to create new ways of delivery while being relevant and impactful.”
A longtime Baton Rouge resident, Adams is a law partner at Decuir, Clark and Adams. He received a bachelor's degree from Southern University, where he served as Student Government president, and graduated from Southern University Law Center in 1988.
As a member and board member of The 100, Adams has championed mentoring youth in order to provide a direct impact on the Baton Rouge community. He assisted in the formation of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge’s Back to School Expo which, in its five years, aided over 10,000 students and families with the tools and information necessary to return to school. Adams' goals are to encourage his new leadership team to continue its mentoring with an emphasis on health and wellness and social justice.
Krewe of Cypress honors debutantes
Seven young women who were to be presented by the Krewe of Cypress of Plaquemine this fall were feted at a summer social on July 11 at Kitty and Dean Martin's home in St. Francisville.
This annual event gathers the debutantes, their mothers, grandmothers and sponsors so that they can meet one another and the ball captain, get information on the Presentation Ball and receive their costume designs. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the debs will not be presented until the fall of 2021.
The debutantes honored are: Sheà Lynn Bennett, daughter of Heidi and Joey Bennett, and presented by her aunt and uncle, Clare and Lee Berthelot; Bailey Elizabeth Desselles, daughter of Audra and Brian Desselles; Juliette Èlie Gautreaux, daughter of Niki and Craig Gautreaux, and presented by her aunt and uncle, Vanessa and Robert Moore; Morgan Kate Noel, daughter of Katie and Michael Noel; Karlee Katherine Patrick, daughter of Elisabeth Hebert Patrick and Darren Trahan; Sara Elizabeth Ross, daughter of Aimee and Craig Ross, of Bossier City, and presented by her aunt and uncle, Carrie and Jeremy Booksh; and Cassidy Marie Smith, daughter of Sara and Carey Smith of Tipp City, Ohio, and presented by her cousins, Nedi and Josh Morgan.
The Krewe of Cypress was founded in 1979 in Plaquemine and hosts a Presentation Ball and an annual Mardi Gras ball featuring the young women as royalty.
LSU grad named AVMA president-elect
José Arce is the first Puerto Rican and the first LSU School of Veterinary Medicine graduate to be named president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association. He will serve as president-elect during 2020-21 and will succeed Dr. Doug Kratt as AVMA president in 2021.
Arce graduated from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine in 1997. He has held many leadership roles within the AVMA, including serving as a House of Delegates alternate delegate and delegate from 2000-14 and on the AVMA board of directors since 2014. Arce earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from LSU.
In 2003, Arce and his wife, Anik, founded Miramar Animal Hospital in Puerto Rico, of which he is president and co-owner and has a special interest in dermatology, ophthalmology and ultrasonography.